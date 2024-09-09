Lion King and Star Wars actor James Earl Jones has died, aged 93

James Earl Jones in 2013. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Hollywood icon James Earl Jones has died aged 93, his agent has confirmed.

He died on Monday morning (September 9) surrounded by his family, CBS News reported.

James Earl Jones starred in many legendary films, including Field of Dreams, Coming To America and Conan the Barbarian.

However, he was best known for voicing Star Wars villain Darth Vader in several films, as well as providing the voice of Mufasa in 1994's The Lion King.

James Earl Jones, with his resonant baritone voice, became one of the most recognizable figures worldwide, leaving behind a legacy that spans generations.

James Earl Jones In A Recording Studio in 1991. Picture: Getty

Born on January 17, 1931, in Arkabutla, Mississippi, Jones faced significant challenges early on. Raised by his grandparents on a Michigan farm, he struggled with a debilitating stutter that left him nearly silent for years.

However, with determination and the support of his high school English teacher, he developed a passion for acting and found refuge in the theatre.

Jones's career took off in 1959 with his Broadway debut in Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright. His commanding stage presence and powerful voice won over audiences and critics, bringing him widespread recognition and numerous awards. He continued to dazzle on Broadway with unforgettable performances, including The Great White Hope, which earned him a Tony Award for Best Actor, and Fences, among others.

Beyond the stage, James Earl Jones became a household name through his extensive work in film and television. His portrayal of the iconic Darth Vader in Star Wars cemented his place in popular culture, while his roles in films like Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, and Coming to America highlighted his versatility.

Jones’s voice became a symbol of authority and depth, leading to numerous voiceover roles in documentaries, commercials, and animated films.

Throughout his remarkable career, James Earl Jones garnered countless honours, including a Grammy, an honorary Academy Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Despite his many achievements, he remained humble, consistently valuing hard work, integrity, and empathy.

He is survived by his son Flynn, from his second marriage to Cecilia Hart, who passed away in 2016.