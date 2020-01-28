Former Dancing On Ice winner James Jordan takes swipe at Caprice amid Hamish split controversy

28 January 2020, 12:04

James Jordan has waded into the Dancing On Ice drama
James Jordan has waded into the Dancing On Ice drama. Picture: ITV

James Jordan has taken a swipe at Caprice following her split from DOI partner Hamish.

James Jordan has waded in to the drama surrounding Caprice and Hamish Gaman, taking to Twitter to defend his former Dancing On Ice co-star.

Read more: Dancing On Ice’s Caprice Bourret finished 'toxic' partnership with Hamish because he 'pushed her too hard'

It was announced just over a week ago that Caprice and Hamish wouldn't be returning to the ice together, and it was later claimed that this was due to Caprice claiming that she was being 'bullied' by her former skating partner, something that ITV have refuted.

James Jordan won Dancing On Ice in 2019
James Jordan won Dancing On Ice in 2019. Picture: PA

Taking to Twitter, James defended his former DOI co-star, saying: "I spent 5 months working around Hamish from DOI last year and he's a wonderful hard working guy who is lovely. Take from that what you will."

His words come after ITV was forced to hit back on claims that Caprice had split from Hamish because of his 'bullying' behaviour.

A source previously told The Sun of the alleged fallout: “Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at the start but as time went on they became more strained.

Read more: Caprice returns to Dancing On Ice with new partner Oscar Peter following shock split from Hamish

“She felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle.

Caprice and Hamish split soon after their first skate together
Caprice and Hamish split soon after their first skate together. Picture: Getty

“She felt he could have been more patient and they ended up having a big row.”

The insider continued that the partnership “became completely unworkable”, before adding: “It was getting toxic so stopping the partnership was best for everyone."

ITV were recently forced to hit back at claims that Hamish 'bullied' Caprice, saying that they found 'no evidence' of these claims.

Caprice returned to DOI with new partner Oscar Peter at the weekend
Caprice returned to DOI with new partner Oscar Peter at the weekend. Picture: ITV

They told the Mail Online: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

"We're very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported."

