Jeremy Clarkson's Farm season 2 confirmed with filming already underway

Jeremy Clarkson previously told viewers to ‘write to Amazon’ if they wanted Clarkson’s Farm to return.

Jeremy Clarkson’s hit series Clarkson’s Farm has been renewed for a second series.

The first season premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June and saw the controversial presenter swap his life in London to learn how to run his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

And after the huge success, Clarkson will soon be back to filming on the farm to bring us ‘more laughs, triumphs and tribulations’.

Jeremy Clarkson will be back with a new series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

In a video shared on Twitter, the 61-year-old tells fans: “Following the success of the first series, I’m delight to say that there will be a second series of Clarkson’s Farm,”

Kaleb then jokes from behind the camera: “You mean Kaleb’s Farm?”

Jeremy adds: “All the team are back, Cheerful Charlie, Lisa, Gerald, and the foetus in a tractor.”

Kaleb turns the camera around, confirming: “Kaleb’s Farm”.

Fans are over the moon at the news, with one writing: “Best news of the summer!!”

Best news of the year 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 cannot wait — Elliøtt (@wakefieldviking) July 21, 2021

Delighted! Absolutely loved the first season, great cast, can't wait. Congratulations to all involved. Any chance we might see some guest appearances from your other two partners in crime?? — Dublin_SKOL (@DublinSkol) July 21, 2021

“I’ve never been more excited for a farming series to have a second season Face screaming in fear #ClarksonsFarm #KalebsFarm,” said another, while a third wrote: “Fantastic. Bring it on. #ClarksonsFarm”

A third added: “Yay. They struck gold with this show. I absolutely loved it.”

The comes after Jeremy asked fans to write to Amazon, telling them to commission a second series.

When asked by a fan whether more episodes would be made, he responded: “No. We aren’t. Write to Amazon, it’s their decision.”

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed Clarkson's Farm is back for a second season. Picture: Amazon Prime

Dan Grabiner, head of UK originals at Amazon Studios, has since said: “Clarkson’s Farm is Jeremy’s unfiltered love letter to farming.

"It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm’s fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences.

“We are delighted to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country luck as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy.”