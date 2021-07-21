Grease is getting a prequel TV series all about the Pink Ladies

Grease prequel TV series Rise of the Pink Ladies has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy

Grease fans rejoice, because a prequel to the hit 1978 film has officially been confirmed.

Set to be aired on streaming service Paramount+, the TV series will be based on high school girl gang the Pink Ladies.

According to Variety, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be set four years before the original film.

Made up of ten episodes, the series will focus on the four original Pink Ladies – Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy – before Sandy joined Rydell High.

A TV series based on The Pink Ladies has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy

The prequel will be written and produced by creator Annabel Oakes, along with Marty Bowen and Erik Fei.

Rumours of the spinoff were first reported back in October, when Paramount Pictures purchased the show from HBO Max, changing the name from the original title of Grease: Rydell High.

Sarah Aubrey, head of content at HBO Max, said at the time: "Grease is an iconic pop-culture phenomenon that works for every generation, and I’m thrilled that our friends at Paramount were excited about the idea of opening up the show and putting it on a larger canvas for a weekly series.

“This is high school and life in small-town USA told on the scale of a big rock ’n’ roll musical.

"It’s Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs. You’re the One That I Want!”

There have been no casting announcements just yet, but we hope to find out more info soon.

In other Grease news, there is also set to be a prequel to the original film which will be called Summer Loving.

Announced in 2019, the film will tell the story of how Danny Zuko (played by John Travolta) first met Sandy (Olivia Newton-John).

There is no release date for the film either, but it is said to have been given the go-ahead by Paramount Players who have hired screenwriter John August (the writer of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory).

When it was released, the first Grease film made a whopping $400 million (£290million) and spin off Grease 2 was made three years later.