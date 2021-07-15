Bling Empire’s Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee reveal why they won’t be returning for season 2

Bling Empire’s Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee have quit the show. Picture: Netflix/Getty Images

Why have Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee quit Bling Empire? Here's what the couple have said about the Netflix show...

If you’re anything like us, you’re SO excited about the new season of Bling Empire hitting Netflix.

But there will be a few faces missing from the second series, as Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee have confirmed they won't be returning.

Viewers will remember that the couple got engaged in the finale of season one, with Cherie proposing to Jessey during their son Jevon's '100 Day' party.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to watch how the wedding plans turn out as the couple - who also share daughter Jadore - have quit to spend more time with their family.

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee have revealed why they're not returning to Bling Empire. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking to TMZ, Cherie and Jessey said they also want to focus on their ‘business and other endeavours’ but are grateful for their time on the show and wish the rest of the stars luck.

This comes after the pair hinted they could be leaving earlier this year.

Cherie told The Sun: "We’re thinking. We don’t know just because it’s so different for us. I can’t believe I have fans now.

“They definitely want to see us back, they want to see how our relationship is going to play out, how the wedding might happen. We should be back!

“It’s tough. As a mom I’m really worried about the kids. It’s stressful being a mom. It’s great, but it comes with a lot of mum wanting to protect her child. I had no idea it was going to be this big."

Meanwhile, Netflix revealed in March they had renewed Bling Empire for a second season.

Apparently, filming has already got underway but it is not yet known when it will return to our screens.

Executive Producer Jeff Jenkins previously told OprahMag.com: “The cast is hilarious, sexy, funny, dramatic, and conniving.

“All of us would love to continue on this journey with them for as many years as viewers are interested."