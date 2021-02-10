How old is Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and what is her net worth?

Christine Chiu stars on Netflix's Bling Empire. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

What is Christine Chiu's age and how much is she worth? Here's what we know about the Bling Empire star...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already binge watching Netflix’s Bling Empire.

The reality series follows LA’s most affluent socialites as they throw lavish parties and go on luxurious trips.

And one woman who has hit the headlines since starring in the show is Christine Chiu, who appears alongside her husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu.

But who is Christine Chiu, what is her age and how much is she worth? Here’s what we know…

How old is Christine Chiu?

Christine Chiu is 38-years-old and was born in Taiwan. She was raised in Beverly Hills and got married to husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu in 2006.

Christine Chiu is 38-years-old. Picture: PA Images

The pair share a son named Gabriel who is better known by his nickname, Baby G on Bling Empire.

Plastic surgeon to the stars Dr. Gabriel Chiu is a direct descendant of the Song Dynasty and he runs Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery.

Christine also works as the managing director at Dr. Gabriel's clinic.

Speaking about their joint business venture, Christine previously told OprahMag.com that she actually founded the business and hired her husband.

“People often think that I married into wealth—which is not the case," she said.

“I come from a financially sound background. Or people think I sit around the house and I'm so lucky I'm married a plastic surgeon, and I don't have to do much.

“In fact, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery was something that I founded. Dr. Chiu was my very first employee. We've been partners ever since."

What is Christine Chiu’s net worth?

Christine and her husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu are reportedly worth $80million (£57.7million).

The reality star describes herself as a 'philanthropist, investor, and couture collector’.

When asked why she decided to appear on Bling Empire, Christine admitted that she wanted to show more diversity.

“There was a growing interest in diversity on the big and small screens. We thought this posed an incredible opportunity to be a part of this movement,” she told OprahMag.com.

“When Bling Empire was developed, it was poised to be the first ever all Asian ensemble cast in American television.”

She added: “That in itself was groundbreaking.”

