How old is Dr Gabriel Chiu from Bling Empire and what is his net worth?

15 February 2021, 14:21 | Updated: 15 February 2021, 14:23

Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire
Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Who is Christine's husband Gabriel Chiu on Bling Empire and how is he rich? Here's what we know...

If you’re looking for a brand new reality TV show to binge, Netflix has got you covered with Bling Empire.

The series follows a group of very wealthy Asian and Asian-American friends who live very lavish lifestyles.

But who is Dr Gabriel Chiu and how is he so rich? Here’s what we know about the Bling Empire star....

How old is Bling Empire’s Dr Gabriel Chiu?

Bling Empire’s Dr Gabriel Chiu is 53-years-old. This makes him 15 years older than his wife, Christine Chiu, who is 38.

Dr. Gabriel Chiu is married to Christine
Dr. Gabriel Chiu is married to Christine. Picture: Netflix

The doctor received his degree in Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California Berkeley and went to medical school at the Western University of Health Sciences in Southern California.

During the show, Dr Chiu and Christine’s journey into parenthood is at the forefront of the show, with the pair openly discussing their fertility struggles.

Christine also makes it clear that she is unwilling to have a second baby, while Dr. Chiu would prefer for their son Gabriel Chiu III to have a sister.

Read More: How old is Bling Empire's Kane Lim and what is his net worth?

What is Dr Gabriel Chiu’s net worth?

Dr. Gabriel Chiu and his wife Christine are worth a whopping $80 million (£57.5million) between them.

He makes his money through his plastic surgery practice - Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery - which is located on Wilshire Boulevard.

According to his professional website, he is a "renowned and board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in the art of plastic and reconstructive surgery."

It also states that Dr Chiu “offers patients an incredible, customised experience with the utmost in personal care."

Aside from his practice, Dr. Chiu is part of a very wealthy family that are actually royalty.

Christine explained during a 2019 interview with Town & Country that her husband is "the 24th direct descendant of the Song Dynasty," making their son "a little prince."

Apparently, if the dynasty was still around to this day, Gabriel would be next in line to become an Emperor.

Now Read: Bling Empire cast net worths: Here's how much money the Netflix stars have

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tamara Joy looks totally different two years on from Married at First Australia

Married At First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy has undergone a major transformation
Kane Lim is on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Kane Lim and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Jeremy Clarkson shocks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers with savage goodbye to 'painful' contestant

Jeremy Clarkson shocks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers with savage goodbye to 'painful' contestant
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby aren't on This Morning

Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning and when will they be back?

This Morning

A full list of the celebrities who have left Dancing On Ice so far

Who has left Dancing on Ice 2021?

Dancing On Ice 2021

Trending on Heart

Would you give the baby name back?

Parents' anguish as sister-in-law demands they change baby's name 'so she can use it'

Lifestyle

Struggling to find things to do with the kids over half-term?

Surviving lockdown half-term: Outdoor and indoor activity ideas and films to keep the kids busy

Lifestyle

How to clean your baking tray with Diet Coke

Cleaning hack reveals how to save burnt baking trays with Diet Coke

Lifestyle

Melissa Lucarelli has had a transformation since MAFS

Melissa Lucarelli looks totally different two years after Married at First Sight Australia
Ne-Yo was unmasked as Badger!

The Masked Singer’s Ne-Yo reveals his four-year-old son was the only one in his family to guess he was Badger