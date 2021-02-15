How old is Dr Gabriel Chiu from Bling Empire and what is his net worth?

Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Who is Christine's husband Gabriel Chiu on Bling Empire and how is he rich? Here's what we know...

If you’re looking for a brand new reality TV show to binge, Netflix has got you covered with Bling Empire.

The series follows a group of very wealthy Asian and Asian-American friends who live very lavish lifestyles.

But who is Dr Gabriel Chiu and how is he so rich? Here’s what we know about the Bling Empire star....

How old is Bling Empire’s Dr Gabriel Chiu?

Bling Empire’s Dr Gabriel Chiu is 53-years-old. This makes him 15 years older than his wife, Christine Chiu, who is 38.

Dr. Gabriel Chiu is married to Christine. Picture: Netflix

The doctor received his degree in Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California Berkeley and went to medical school at the Western University of Health Sciences in Southern California.

During the show, Dr Chiu and Christine’s journey into parenthood is at the forefront of the show, with the pair openly discussing their fertility struggles.

Christine also makes it clear that she is unwilling to have a second baby, while Dr. Chiu would prefer for their son Gabriel Chiu III to have a sister.

What is Dr Gabriel Chiu’s net worth?

Dr. Gabriel Chiu and his wife Christine are worth a whopping $80 million (£57.5million) between them.

He makes his money through his plastic surgery practice - Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery - which is located on Wilshire Boulevard.

According to his professional website, he is a "renowned and board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in the art of plastic and reconstructive surgery."

It also states that Dr Chiu “offers patients an incredible, customised experience with the utmost in personal care."

Aside from his practice, Dr. Chiu is part of a very wealthy family that are actually royalty.

Christine explained during a 2019 interview with Town & Country that her husband is "the 24th direct descendant of the Song Dynasty," making their son "a little prince."

Apparently, if the dynasty was still around to this day, Gabriel would be next in line to become an Emperor.

