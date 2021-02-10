Will there be another series of Bling Empire on Netflix?

If you’ve made your way through every single series over lockdown, Netflix’s new series Bling Empire should be next on your list.

The series follows a group of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites based in LA as they throw lavish parties and go on very expensive shopping sprees.

But with only eight episodes in the first season, fans have been wondering if another series is in the works. Here’s what we know…

Netflix has not officially stated whether a new series will be filmed.

Bling Empire season one was filmed back in 2019, but it only came out in January so a second season is likely to be based on it’s popularity over the next few weeks.

It’s unknown when the second season would be able to start filming given the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Executive Producer Jeff Jenkins has said he is keen to get filming again, telling OprahMag.com: “The cast is hilarious, sexy, funny, dramatic, and conniving. All of us would love to continue on this journey with them for as many years as viewers are interested."

Will the Bling Empire cast return for season 2?

While nothing has been confirmed, star of the show Christine Chiu hinted that she would film for another season.

Also speaking to OprahMag.com, she said: "If you thought I dropped a big bomb in season 1, then you have no idea.”

In a statement to Variety, Christine added that she is keen to keep representing Asian identity in the media.

She told the magazine: “We were very passionate about not only the Asian representation on television, but also to be able to showcase the entrepreneurial side of our lives and the business we’ve built and, of course, the nonprofit organizations that I was and am very passionately involved in.”

And it looks like Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, and Andrew Gray would also be up for returning, as producer Jeff told Oprah their love triangle storyline will play out in the future.

