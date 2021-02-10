Who is Bling Empire's Guy Tang and what is his net worth?

Guy Tang is a hairdresser that stars on Bling Empire. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

How old is Guy Tang and how much is the Bling Empire star worth?

Netflix’s new series Bling Empire has well and truly got us hooked.

Dubbed as the real life Crazy Rich Asians, The series follows a group of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites based in LA.

The synopsis reads: "Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you.

"Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."

Guy Tang is 39-years-old. Picture: Netflix

But who is hairdresser and Bling Empire star Guy Tang and what is his net worth?

How old is Guy Tang?

Guy Tang is said to be 39-years-old. As well as being a hairdresser, he is also a singer-songwriter and YouTube star.

He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to a Vietnamese mother and Chinese father and is fluent in three languages – English, Vietnamese, and Cantonese.

Guy is a graduate of Jenks Beauty School and has completed Paul Mitchell’s training courses.

The reality star runs hairstyling business Guy Tang Mydentity and has more than two million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he shares hair tutorials.

In 2020, Guy also released an album in 2020 called #More2Me, with the music videos starring his Bling Empire co-stars.

He is married to husband Almar Guevarra and the pair have reportedly been together for more than ten years.

What is Guy Tang’s net worth?

Bling Empire star Guy is said to be worth around $1million (£722k).

According to YouTubers.me, he can make up to $7 (£5k) per month from YouTube alone and is also said to earn his money on social media.

