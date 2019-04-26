Joe Dempsie reveals there's a Game of Thrones cast WhatsApp group... and it has a really weird name

26 April 2019, 14:10 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 14:12

Joe Dempsie told Heart all about the Game of Thrones WhatsApp bants
Joe Dempsie told Heart all about the Game of Thrones WhatsApp bants. Picture: Heart

Turns out the Game of Thrones cast WhatsApp group has a surprisingly normal and non-dragony name

Game of Thrones, one of the biggest TV shows of all time with an estimated audience of a whopping 1 billion people, is currently in its final season.

Read more: Kit Harington reveals Game of Thrones cast had tattoos designed to mark last ever series

And we're almost as obsessed with the cast as we are with the show itself (they look like they had a right laugh at that final season premiere), so we sat down with Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry, to get the behind the scenes gossip - and asked the question everyone wants to know.

Does the cast have a WhatsApp group?

"We do," he told us. "It's called 'Mates', weirdly. But it's changed names a few times, but also - somehow - Ian Glenn's daughter [Ian Glenn plays Jorah Mormont] seems to get hold of his phone quite often and play about and change it to some sort of indecipherable gobbledygook.

"There's quite a lot of people in the group, and because we all love and admire each other so much, it's a big deal to post something in the group. If you've got a little joke or a meme, you want to take the Mick out of someone else in the group, you've got to be pretty sure that that's going to hit the mark.

Gendry and Arya caused quite the stir in last week's episode of Game of Thrones
Gendry and Arya caused quite the stir in last week's episode of Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO

"My little sad hobby that I've got is collecting old football shirts. And I remember once instigating a conversation about that in the Game of Thrones WhatsApp. And, bless their hearts, Daniel Portman and Alfie Allen and John Bradley joined in with me, and I could feel through the phone everyone else's eyes just glaze over. I could feel them reaching for the 'mute for eight hours option.

Read more: Harry Redknapp and Fleur East reveal there is a jungle WhatsApp group chat!

"Because obviously I want to know what Sophie Turner thinks of the Scotland Away strip from 1994."

Joe, who as well as Game of Thrones has appeared in Skins and This Is England, is currently starring in Deep State, which has just returned for a second series.

Joe Dempsie stars alongside Mark Strong in Deep State
Joe Dempsie stars alongside Mark Strong in Deep State. Picture: Fox

Describing the show, Joe said: "It's a complex, cerebral espionage thriller that takes place all over the world and examines the uneasy links between big businesses and our elected representatives."

