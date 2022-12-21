Johnny Depp brings back Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise terminally ill boy

Captain Jack Sparrow told Kori he was his "number one fan". Picture: YouTube/KrakenTheBox

The Pirates of the Caribbean star made 11-year-old Kori's dreams come true.

Johnny Depp brought back his legendary character Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise a terminally ill boy with a special message.

The Hollywood actor, 59, slipped into his iconic Pirates of the Caribbean costume to deliver a personal video to YouTuber Kori, known as Kraken The Box, who is suffering with a serious heart condition.

The famous swashbuckler, who starred in all five of the Disney films, made the poorly youngster's dreams come true with the charming exchange organised by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Speaking to Captain Jack was one of the 11-year-old's last wishes after he underwent two unsuccessful heart transplants and decided not to go through with a third.

"Captain Kori…," the Oscar-winner began.

"I understand you’re quite the YouTube channel man.

"What I’m saying is I shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel, and I shall tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel.

"I shall be there watching every moment.

"I wish you the best of luck. I’m your number one fan, Captain Kori. All respect and love mate."

The Oscar-winner sent his best wishes to the poorly Kori. Picture: YouTube/KrakenTheBox

The Pirates of the Caribbean superfan from Derbyshire has since shared the video on YouTube, which has racked up almost a million views.

Kori's mum Pixi said the very special gesture was "amazing" and has lifted her son's spirits during an incredibly difficult time.

She explained his condition has worsened following two failed procedures and after deciding not to undergo a third, the family don't know how long he has left.

Johnny Depp played Captain Jack in the Disney franchise. Picture: YouTube/KrakenTheBox

Pixi said: "He has always stated if he ever needed another transplant, it is something he would never go through again so the second they told me the news, I knew this was only ever going to go one way.

"There is no cure now.

"The first transplant wasn't easy but it went quite well. The second one was extremely traumatic for him.

"It was extremely painful and drawn-out and he had to learn to walk and talk [again].

"He said he would much rather pass away than have to go through anything like that ever, ever again.

"It wasn't just his decision, it was with the medical team as well, and it wasn't taken lightly, but he has had a big part in this decision and he understands what is going to happen."

Kori's mum Pixi said the video lifted her son's spirits. Picture: YouTube/KrakenTheBox

The heartbreaking decision means Kori is now in palliative care, something which his mother is struggling to come to terms with.

Pixi added: "Every meal we make him, we don't know if it will be his last. Every time we tuck him up in bed it could be the last time.

"It's devastating. I've sobbed, I have prayed, I got angry thinking what was the point of Kori going through all of this just to pass away.

"He is very positive and we are making the most of the time we have left."

