Karen Pirie episode guide: How many episodes are there of the new ITV drama?

22 September 2022, 14:03

Karen Pirie is on ITV this autumn
Karen Pirie is on ITV this autumn. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Karen Pirie and when is it next on ITV?

Karen Pirie is a brand new drama starting on ITV this autumn based on The Distant Echo by Val McDermid.

The main character will be played by Lauren Lyle, who said she was "completely overjoyed" to be starring in the series.

Lauren said: "The world Emer has created using the backbone of Val McDermid's much loved books is electrifying and hooked me immediately. I couldn't ask for a more creative, supportive and energetic team to be joining."

But how many episodes are there and when is Katen Pirie next on? Here’s what we know…

Karen Pirie is made up of three episodes
Karen Pirie is made up of three episodes. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Karen Pirie?

There are three episodes of Karen Pirie which will all be airing on consecutive Sundays at 8pm on ITV.

Karen Pirie starts on Sunday 25th September, with the first episode running for two hours until 10pm.

The next two episodes will then air weekly, while all three will also be available on the ITV Hub straight after the first has aired.

Karen Pirie episode guide:

  • Episode one - Sunday 25th September
  • Episode two - Sunday 2nd October
  • Episode three - Sunday 3rd October
There is a star studded cast on Karen Pirie
There is a star studded cast on Karen Pirie. Picture: ITV

The show is based on The Distant Echo by Val McDermid, which is the first book in the long-running Karen Pirie series.

The novels follow a young Scottish detective in the university town of St. Andrew's.

In the first series, we see Pirie reopen an investigation into a 1996 murder case following the popularity of a provocative true-crime podcast.

While no charges were made over the death of teenager Rosie Duff, there was plenty of eyes looking at three students who claimed to have found her body.

More than two decades later, Karen is determined to find out whether these men know more than they previously let on.

Starring alongside Lauren are the likes of Chris Jenks as Jason ‘Mint’ Murray, Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka, Michael Schaeffer as Tom ‘Weird’ Mackie senior, and Alec Newman as Sigmund ‘Ziggy’ Malkiewicz senior.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

A couple from Chicago created this terrifying Stranger Things Halloween decoration

Stranger Things Halloween decoration leaves people terrified

Lifestyle

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV

When is The Masked Dancer 2022 final?

Crossfire is made up of three episodes

Crossfire episode guide: How many episodes are there of the drama and when does it finish?

Pete Sandiford and his wife posed for a picture

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford's wife delights fans with rare photo

Gogglebox

Trending on Heart

Clodagh McKenna and is married to the Queen's godson Harry Herbert

Who is Clodagh McKenna's husband Harry Herbert? Age, career and connection to the Queen revealed

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has transformed her home into a Spooky den

Stacey Solomon reveals Pickle Cottage’s spooky Halloween makeover

Celebrities

Alton Towers will be closing Nemesis from November 6

Alton Towers announces Nemesis rollercoaster will close this year

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has offered a tip to get £175 free money

Martin Lewis reveals 'easy trick' to get £175 by spending just £2

Money

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down after bake collapses

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down in tears after bake collapses

A mum has said she doesn't regret taking her kids away

Mum fined for taking child on term-time holiday says she learnt more being abroad

Lifestyle

Eamonn Holmes weighed into the 'queue-jumping' drama surrounding This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Eamonn Holmes takes savage dig at Holly and Phil 'queue jumping' controversy

Celebrities

Jess Potter is starring on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's Jess Potter has a reality show past

Here's when you should put your heating on

The exact date you should turn the heating on, according to an expert

Money

Gemma and Matt were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Gemma and Matt?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have defended their visit to the Queen lying in state

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield respond to 'queue jumping' controversy

This Morning

Sophie and Jonathan married on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman?

General Practices have been told they can close their doors on the Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's funeral

NHS England tells GP practices they can close for the Queen's funeral

Royals