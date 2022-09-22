Karen Pirie episode guide: How many episodes are there of the new ITV drama?

Karen Pirie is on ITV this autumn. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Karen Pirie and when is it next on ITV?

Karen Pirie is a brand new drama starting on ITV this autumn based on The Distant Echo by Val McDermid.

The main character will be played by Lauren Lyle, who said she was "completely overjoyed" to be starring in the series.

Lauren said: "The world Emer has created using the backbone of Val McDermid's much loved books is electrifying and hooked me immediately. I couldn't ask for a more creative, supportive and energetic team to be joining."

But how many episodes are there and when is Katen Pirie next on? Here’s what we know…

Karen Pirie is made up of three episodes. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Karen Pirie?

There are three episodes of Karen Pirie which will all be airing on consecutive Sundays at 8pm on ITV.

Karen Pirie starts on Sunday 25th September, with the first episode running for two hours until 10pm.

The next two episodes will then air weekly, while all three will also be available on the ITV Hub straight after the first has aired.

Karen Pirie episode guide:

Episode one - Sunday 25th September

Episode two - Sunday 2nd October

Episode three - Sunday 3rd October

There is a star studded cast on Karen Pirie. Picture: ITV

The show is based on The Distant Echo by Val McDermid, which is the first book in the long-running Karen Pirie series.

The novels follow a young Scottish detective in the university town of St. Andrew's.

In the first series, we see Pirie reopen an investigation into a 1996 murder case following the popularity of a provocative true-crime podcast.

While no charges were made over the death of teenager Rosie Duff, there was plenty of eyes looking at three students who claimed to have found her body.

More than two decades later, Karen is determined to find out whether these men know more than they previously let on.

Starring alongside Lauren are the likes of Chris Jenks as Jason ‘Mint’ Murray, Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka, Michael Schaeffer as Tom ‘Weird’ Mackie senior, and Alec Newman as Sigmund ‘Ziggy’ Malkiewicz senior.