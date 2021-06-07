Exclusive

Kelly Brook reveals how she 'threw everyone off' guessing her Masked Dancer identity

7 June 2021, 11:06 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 11:18

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Heart's very own Kelly Brook was unmasked as the Frog at the semi-final of The Masked Dancer on Friday.

The Masked Dancer came to an end this weekend, and Friday night's semi-final saw Frog revealed as a very familiar face...

Heart's very own Kelly Brook was behind the mask, and barely anyone in the audience saw it coming.

After her reveal, Kelly, who presents on Heart with JK, said: "I've always loved dancing, but I've not danced for years. So I can pat myself on the back and say 'I did that'. It's just been the best experience ever."

Kelly was unmasked as the Frog last Friday
Kelly was unmasked as the Frog last Friday. Picture: ITV

Heart caught up with Kelly to speak about her experience and ask how she managed to keep her identity hidden so well.

She told us: "In the first rehearsal, I was really girly. All my moves were really girly, and they were like 'right, we don't want you to be like that at all. You've got to be the opposite to who you are'.

Kelly added that she was told to be 'very military and marchy', adding: "and I think that particular style threw everyone off."

Kelly at the rehearsals for The Masked Dancer
Kelly at the rehearsals for The Masked Dancer. Picture: Heart

"I think they just wanted people to really not know what my personality actually was, so I really did become the Frog character."

Speaking about her Masked Dancer experience, Kelly said: "It was so much fun. everyone i've spoken to that took part said how challenging it was. It was so disorientating with the head on, You can't see where you're going, it was so difficult.

"But you have a real sense of achievement when you do something that pushes you out of your comfort zone."

Kelly described The Masked Dancer as 'so much fun'
Kelly described The Masked Dancer as 'so much fun'. Picture: ITV

The Masked Dancer came to an end on Saturday night, with the Carwash being crowned the winner of the dramatic final.

It was Olympic gymnast Louis Smith behind the mask, much to the surprise of the panel and audience.

In second place was Squirrel, who was unmasked as Bonnie Langford, and third and fourth place were Zip (Howard Donald) and Scarecrow (Tamzin Outhwaite) respectively.

