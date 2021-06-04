The Masked Dancer's Frog unmasked as Heart's Kelly Brook

4 June 2021, 21:01 | Updated: 4 June 2021, 21:34

Kelly Brook was unmasked as the Frog!
Kelly Brook was unmasked as the Frog! Picture: ITV
Frog was finally revealed in tonight's semi-final of The Masked Dancer - and it was Heart's very own Kelly Brook!

The Masked Singer semi-final took place tonight, and we're absolutely devastated our favourite guessing game is almost at an end.

So far this series, we've had Viper be revealed as Diversity's Jordan Banjo, Louise Redknapp as Flamingo, Dita Von Teese as Beetroot last night, Rubber Chicken as Eddie the Eagle, Beagle as Christoper Dean, and Llama as Zoe Ball.

Tonight, the remaining contestants - Knickerbocker Glory, Squirrel, Frog, Zip, Carwash, and Scarecrow - all battled it out to win a place in Saturday's final.

It was the second double elimination of the series, and Frog left the competition after a tense dance-off with Carwash.

After a dramatic unmasking, it turned out it was Heart's very own Kelly Brook!

Kelly Brook put on an American accent to play Frog
Kelly Brook put on an American accent to play Frog. Picture: ITV

Kelly, who presents on Heart with JK 4-7pm Monday-Friday and 9am-12pm on Saturdays, said: "I've always loved dancing, but I've not danced for years. So I can pat myself on the back and say 'I did that'. It's just been the best experience ever."

And speaking in her exit interview, she added: "Frog is so upbeat and enthusiastic. It was so much fun and the mask made me smile."

Frog was unmasked in tonight's semi-final
Frog was unmasked in tonight's semi-final. Picture: ITV

Knickerbocker Glory was also eliminated from the show, and it was Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood behind the mask!

Craig Revel Horwood was Knickerbocker Glory!
Craig Revel Horwood was Knickerbocker Glory! Picture: ITV

Speaking in his exit interview, he said: "I haven’t danced for years and thought it a fun challenge."

He also added that he 'wanted to tell everyone' and that it was 'so difficult' to keep it a secret.

The Masked Dancer final will air tomorrow, and see Scarecrow, Carwash, Squirrel and Zip battle it out to be crowned winner.

The Masked Dancer final airs on Saturday June 5 at 7:30pm

