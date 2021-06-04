Who is on The Masked Dancer? Full list of odds

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Dancer odds: here are the celebrities that the bookies think are on the show...

The Masked Dancer is now, sadly, coming to an end, with the final of the show taking place on Saturday June 5.

So far in the series, we've seen Viper be revealed as Diversity's Jordan Banjo, Louise Redknapp as Flamingo, Dita Von Teese as Beetroot last night, Rubber Chicken as Eddie the Eagle, Beagle as Christoper Dean, and Llama as Zoe Ball.

If you're in full detective mode trying to work out which mystery celebs are left in the competition, we've got the latest odds (from Betfair) on who could be behind the remaining masks...

Who is Carwash?

Howard Donald is favourite to be Carwash. Picture: ITV

The odds for Carwash are as follows:

Howard Donald 6/4

Max George 3/1

Harry Judd 7/1

Duncan James 12/1

Louis Smith 16/1

Who is Scarecrow?

Nicola Adams is favourite to be Scarecrow. Picture: ITV

The odds for Scarecrow are as follows:

Nicola Adams 5/4

Jessica Ennis-Hill 3/1

Joe Sugg 5/1

H From Steps 9/1

Stacey Solomon 16/1

Who is Squirrel?

Maisie Smith is favourite to be Squirrel. Picture: ITV

The odds for Squirrel are as follows:

Maisie Smith 10/11

Cheryl Cole 4/1

AJ Pritchard 6/1

Rochelle Humes 10/1

Dani Dyer 20/1

Who is Zip?

Olly Murs is favourite to be Zip. Picture: ITV

The odds for Zip are as follows:

Olly Murs 2/1

Jenson Button 9/2

Stephen Mulhern 7/1

Mark Wright 8/1

Jay Kay 16/1

Who is Frog?

Lisa Snowden is favourite to be Frog. Picture: ITV

The odds for Frog are as follows:

Lisa Snowden 7/4

Helen Skelton 5/2

Rebecca Adlington 6/1

Carol Vorderman 8/1

Ashley Roberts 12/1



Who is Knickerbocker Glory?

Craig Revel Horwood is favourite to be Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV

The odds for Knickerbocker Glory are as follows: