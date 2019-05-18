Kirstie Allsop responds to Graham Norton after the Eurovision host likened her to Albania's entry

18 May 2019, 22:09 | Updated: 18 May 2019, 22:10

Kirstie Allsopp responds to Graham Norton after the Eurovision host likened her to Albania's entry
Kirstie Allsopp responds to Graham Norton after the Eurovision host likened her to Albania's entry. Picture: Getty

Kirstie Allsopp responded to Graham Norton after the Eurovision host called Jonida Maliqi the "Albanian Kirstie Allsopp".

Eurovision host Graham Norton is known for his sassy comments and witty one-liners, and Kirstie Allsopp is equally known for voicing her opinion.

So when Norton likened the Location, Location, Location host to Albania's entry, she naturally had something to say about it.

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 - Grand Final
Eurovision Song Contest 2019 - Grand Final. Picture: Getty

Albania's entry, Jonida Maliqi, was second to perform at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

She performed the original song, 'Ktheju tokës', which translates to 'Return to the Land' in English.

Just before Jonida took to the stage, Norton referred to her as the "Albanian Kirstie Allsopp".

For the performance, Maliqi wore a glamorous black and gold gown, with her black hair pulled back at the sides.

Given the singer's striking features and dark hair, it's no wonder why Graham Norton saw a similarity between her and TV personality, Kirstie Allsopp.

Shortly after, Allsopp replied to Graham Norton on Twitter. At first, she said: "Did I just imagine that? #EUROVISION @grahnort"

Before she added: "To be fair I would totally wear that black & gold dress. #EUROVISION"

Kirstie followed up on her previous tweets, saying: "I can retire now, my greatest moment has come & gone. Being mentioned by @grahnort on #EUROVISION it doesn’t come any better than this. #endof"

Eurovision viewers in the UK also picked up on the throwaway comment...

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How to vote for your favourite Eurovision act

How to vote Eurovision 2019: What are the numbers to call and how does voting work this year?
Eurovision 2019 is upon us!

Eurovision 2019 song order: See tonight's schedule in full

Here's everything you need to know about Eurovision

What time does Eurovision start, what channel is it on and who’s representing the UK this year?
Will Fleabag have another series?

Fleabag season 3: Will there be a third series to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit TV show?
The Eurovision Song Contest odds are in

Who will win Eurovision 2019? Latest odds and favourites for this year

Trending on Heart

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 WINNER representing The Netherlands

Music

Last year's winner was Netta from Israel

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest, and who are the past winning entries?
The £4 Lidl perfume is being compared to the £98 Coco Mademoiselle

Customers are bulk-buying this Lidl perfume that's a dupe for Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

Beauty

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in the pool

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in water

Fashion

Billie accidentally posted the edited and non-edited pics before swiftly deleting them

Billie Faiers caught editing her waist in Instagram fail

Showbiz