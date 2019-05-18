Kirstie Allsop responds to Graham Norton after the Eurovision host likened her to Albania's entry

Kirstie Allsopp responds to Graham Norton after the Eurovision host likened her to Albania's entry. Picture: Getty

Kirstie Allsopp responded to Graham Norton after the Eurovision host called Jonida Maliqi the "Albanian Kirstie Allsopp".

Eurovision host Graham Norton is known for his sassy comments and witty one-liners, and Kirstie Allsopp is equally known for voicing her opinion.

So when Norton likened the Location, Location, Location host to Albania's entry, she naturally had something to say about it.

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 - Grand Final. Picture: Getty

Albania's entry, Jonida Maliqi, was second to perform at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

She performed the original song, 'Ktheju tokës', which translates to 'Return to the Land' in English.

Just before Jonida took to the stage, Norton referred to her as the "Albanian Kirstie Allsopp".

For the performance, Maliqi wore a glamorous black and gold gown, with her black hair pulled back at the sides.

Given the singer's striking features and dark hair, it's no wonder why Graham Norton saw a similarity between her and TV personality, Kirstie Allsopp.

Shortly after, Allsopp replied to Graham Norton on Twitter. At first, she said: "Did I just imagine that? #EUROVISION @grahnort"

Before she added: "To be fair I would totally wear that black & gold dress. #EUROVISION"

Kirstie followed up on her previous tweets, saying: "I can retire now, my greatest moment has come & gone. Being mentioned by @grahnort on #EUROVISION it doesn’t come any better than this. #endof"

Eurovision viewers in the UK also picked up on the throwaway comment...

“Albanian Kirsty Allsop” 😂 I’m amazed this even made it through to the #Eurovision final, tbh. But who knows? It’s different enough to stand out, at least — Antony Johnston (@AntonyJohnston) May 18, 2019

I still can't get over the Albanian Kirstie Allsopp comment #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/cEiMbbydud — McGack (@TheRealMcGack) May 18, 2019

@grahnort is on top form tonight a

Singers, presenters & a ironing board. Loved his Albanian Kirstie Allsopp 😂😂 — joyce Jordan (@joyceJo49834475) May 18, 2019

I’m only watching this for the Graham Norton and he’s already winning with Albanian Kirstie Allsopp #Eurovision — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) May 18, 2019