Laura Whitmore's Love Island outfit: where to buy the floral playsuit from episode one

Where to buy Laura Whitmore's playsuit revealed. Picture: ITV

Laura Whitmore wore a gorgeous floral playsuit in the first episode of Love Island - here's where you can buy one of your own.

Love Island is officially back for its first ever winter series, and the first 12 contestants have arrived in the new villa hoping to meet the love of their life and scoop that £50,000 prize.

Thew ITV show is being filmed in South Africa for the first time - and Laura Whitmore has taken the reins from Caroline Flack as host.

Tonight, she's dressed in a beautiful yellow and purple floral playsuit - here's where you can buy it.

Laura Whitmore wore a beautiful playsuit on the first episode of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Where is Laura Whitmore's playsuit from?

The playsuit is from Hasan Hejazi. Picture: Hasan Hejazi

Laura's playsuit is from Hasan Hejazi, and features a retro floral print, balloon sleeves and plunging neckline.

The playsuit costs £189, and can be bought from their website.

Laura was announced as the new host of Love Island following Caroline Flack's arrest for an alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

In a statement on Instagram in December, Laura said: "To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

"Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance".

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island launched on ITV2 at 9PM on 12 January. It will be on every week day and Sunday at the same time.

Who is in the Love Island 2020 line-up?

This line-up this year features the show's first ever female twins and a police officer. Click here for the full list of contestants.

