What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

By Beci Wood

It's only been on our screens for five days but we're already hooked on Love Island 2019.

Here's details of the contestants' social media accounts so you can find out even more about the singletons.

LUCIE DONLAN

'Surf Barbie' Lucie Rose Donlan is hugely popular with 567k followers (at the time of writing) and can be found at @lucierosedonlan.

Full of sexy swimwear beach shots, it's not hard to see why the Cornish lass has a lot of fans already.

ANNA VAKILI

Pharmacist Anna Vakili has already been dubbed the 'UK's Kim Kardashian' with her curvy physique and long brown locks. She's been a regular on the London party scene for a while and has amassed 306k followers on Instagram. Join the pout party at @annavakili_.

MOLLY-MAE HAGUE

Citing her profession as a 'social media influencer' new girl Molly-Mae Hague's account is full of modelling shots from across the globe promoting various different brands.

Full of flesh and dreamy eyes, you can join the revolution at @mollymaehague.

AMY HART

Air stewardess Amy Hart left her job at British Airways to take part in Love Island.

From the Maldives, to Orlando and South Africa, Amy's account @amyhartxo is an amazing reminder of all of her jaunts across the globe.

Scientist Yewande Biala has made a pretty slow start to Instagram, but that's probably now all going to change. You can find her posts at @yewande_biala

AMBER GILL

Beautician Amber Gill, from Newcastle, can be found at @amberrosegill. Loaded with pictures of her beautiful curly mane, it will leave you with hair envy.

TOMMY FURY

Tommy Fury's piercing blue eyes have been the talk of the villa, and you can see more of them on his instagram page @tommytntfury. Oh, and a lot of sweaty topless boxing too.

Ladies man Anton Danyluk certainly knows what entices the women. Posting topless selfie after topless selfie, Anton could do with a bit more variety on his account. But the gym owner has a great body so you can hardly blame him we guess... Follow him at @anton_danyluk.

JOE GARRATT

Caterer Joe Garratt has the most varied Instagram account at @josephgarratt, posting snaps of his family, holiday and weekend jaunts. He's not a keeno gym bunny like most of them but that's not a bad thing.

MICHAEL GRIFFITHS

If you're a tattoo fan, you'll enjoy looking at Michael Griffiths' account @mac_griffiths_. The PT and fitness model has a vast array of artwork on his rippled physique.

CURTIS PRITCHARD

Ballroom and Latin pro dancer Curtis Pritchard likes to post about his family and that just makes us like him even more! Filled with snaps of his Strictly Come Dancing star brother AJ and his parents he can be found at @curtispritchard12.