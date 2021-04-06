Line of Duty viewers spot hidden ‘H’ clues in Steph Corbett’s house

6 April 2021, 12:24

Line of Duty viewers have noticed a major clue that hints at the identity of H
Line of Duty viewers have noticed a major clue that hints at the identity of H. Picture: BBC/Twitter

Fans of Line of Duty think they’ve found a ‘H’ clue hidden in kitchen tiles in episode 3.

**Warning Line of Duty episode 3 spoilers below**

Line of Duty’s AC-12 has been furiously trying to work out who ‘H’ is since season five started back in 2019.

Three corrupt police officers have already been identified as Derek Hilton (Paul Higgins), Gill Biggeloe (Polly Walker) and Cotton, leaving one senior officer remaining.

But viewers at home might have just spotted a huge clue about the final criminal.

During episode three, DS Steve Arnott is seen visiting Steph Corbett, the widow of undercover officer John Corbett who was brutally killed by Ryan Pilkington.

Line of Duty fans think they've spotted a H clue
Line of Duty fans think they've spotted a H clue. Picture: BBC

As they chat in the kitchen, the tiles on the kitchen wall are visible, with one of them featuring a suspicious 'H' shape.

Naturally, fans were quick to spot the random pattern on the wall and are convinced writer Jed Mercurio has placed it there on purpose.

Read More: Hilarious moment Line of Duty's Martin Compston breaks character to celebrate Scotland football win

While some fans think the clue could be suggesting that Steph is connected to H, others think it is pointing to Steve instead.

One person said on Twitter; “Anyone else noticed Steph Corbett’s kitchen tiles pattern? H is everywhere.”

Another wrote: “#LineOfDuty H’s everywhere is Steph’s kitchen! She likes keeping a bottle of wine by her H 😂 @jed_mercurio is messing with the audience I reckon!”

“I'm now seeing H on Stephs kitchen tiles, is that a clue or am I overthinking,” said a third.

One fan even thought there could be a message hidden in the whiteboard on Steph’s wall.

She wrote: “Someone needs to decode what these letter means because it’s way to high up for kids to move and the H on the far left kitchen tile very sus #LineOfDuty.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Steve was left furious when he found out Steph had told Superintendent Ted Hastings about his dependency on painkillers.

After confronting Steph, she apologised and romance looks to be on the cards when he later returned for a cosy night in.

But once Steph had left, Steve's suspicions got the better of him and he began searching her home only to fing £50,000 in notes in her attic.

Now Read: Line of Duty season 6 cast: Who plays DS Chris Lomax and what do we know about Perry Fitzpatrick?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Photos of the Friends reunion set have been revealed

Friends fans get first glimpse at reunion episode in new set photos
Coronation Street fans are questioning Tyrone Dobbs' age

How old is Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street?

Ryan Pilkington is played by Gregory Piper in Line of Duty

Who is Ryan Pilkington in Line of Duty?

The Irregulars episode guide

How many episodes of The Irregulars are there on Netflix?

Where was The Irregulars filmed?

Where was The Irregulars filmed?

Trending on Heart

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

Paul Ritter has sadly passed away

Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies aged 54

Celebrities

When will non-essential shops reopen in England?

When do non-essential shops open in England?

News

A number of businesses will reopen their doors next Monday (stock images)

Full list of businesses allowed to reopen on April 12

Lifestyle

How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there?

How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there?