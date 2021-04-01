Hilarious moment Line of Duty's Martin Compston breaks character to celebrate Scotland football win

By Alice Dear

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston ran around the set of the hit BBC drama shouting after Scotland won a penalty shootout.

Line of Duty's Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott in the hit BBC drama, has shared a video of the moment he found out Scotland had won a penalty shootout – while filming.

The actor, 36, posted the clip from last year on his Twitter page as Scotland made it through to their first major tournament since 1998.

The game took place in November 2020, but the video couldn't be shared until now just in case it leaked any spoilers.

Captioning the video online, Martin wrote: "With an ep 2 epaulettes spoiler out the way, I can reveal what happens when your in the middle of raiding bent coppers but @ScotlandNT are in a penalty shoot out to end 20 year of heartache. Steve to Scots in point zero seconds (sic)."

In the footage, Martin can be seen either listening or watching the coverage of the shootout, before he celebrates by running around and punching the air while shouting: "Come on Scotland!"

Martin then starts beeping the horn of his car and hugs his co-star, who is sat in the passenger's seat.

Fans of the show and the actor were delighted by the video, with one commenting: "Outstanding! Love how you're so dedicated to the role that you never break character during filming but all it takes is a 22 year wait to unleash the true Scotsman inside you. Yaaaaas!"

Another posted: "Scottish boy through and through. Penalty shoot out comes before bent coppers!"

