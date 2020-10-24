Little Mix: The Search 2020 live show: Where is Jade Thirlwall and why is she not in the studio?

Where is Jade Thirlwall? And why is she not at Little Mix: The Search live shows?

Last week Little Mix: The Search had to be cancelled after a ‘small number of the crew’ tested positive for coronavirus.

This means that the girls Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards were forced to quarantine.

A statement on Twitter read: "We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix: The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday's programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."

And now the show has been thrown into chaos once more due to COVID restrictions with Jade forced to stay at home during the first live show.

But where is Jade and why is she not in the studio with the rest of the girls? Here’s what we know…

Why is Jade Thirlwall not on Little Mix: The Search?

Jade Thirlwall, 27, is appearing via video link for the first live show of Little Mix: The Search on Saturday after being forced to self-isolate.

The star was supposed to appear next to Jesy, 29, Perrie, 27, and Leigh-Anne, 29, however she is not allowed to leave her house.

The team confirmed in a statement: “Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on Little Mix The Search from home.”

“For this Saturday’s show, Jade will participate via video link, continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.”

This does not necessarily mean that Jade tested positive for COVID-19 as she could have come into contact with someone who has the virus.

While the auditions for The Search were filmed at the start of the year before the pandemic, the live shows will follow strict social distancing rules and Little Mix, the crew and the contestants are all regularly tested.

Host Chris Ramsey took to Twitter last week to confirm he'd also tested negative for COVID-19.

He said of the cancellation: “Absolutely gutted. I had a test and I was negative.”

Before adding: “Let’s be honest, I think if it was me they would just find another presenter and do the show anyway. See you all next week. Crossed fingers.”