Why isn't Little Mix The Search on this week?

Little Mix The Search has been cancelled this week. Picture: BBC

Why is Little Mix The Search not on and when will it return? Here's what we know...

Over the past few months, Little Mix have been searching for the best new band to join them on their next tour.

The start of the show was filmed all the way at the start of the year, with Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock putting six groups together.

Speaking at the NTA’s, Jesy confirmed the applications had taken place in January and the audition process happened in February, when there were no coronavirus restrictions in place.

Unfortunately ,the live episodes of the series have now been postponed. But why isn't Little Mix The Search on this week? Find out everything…

Little Mix The Search has been postponed due to coronavirus. Picture: BBC

Filming on Little Mix's BBC One talent show has been put on hold after a ‘small number of people’ in the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

This means Saturday's show has been postponed while those affected quarantine.

A statement on Twitter read: "We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix: The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday's programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."

Leigh-Anne, Jade, Perrie and Jesy have all tested negative, so do not need to isolate, with a spokesperson confirming: "They will be regularly tested throughout the run of the series."

Presenter Chris Ramsay has also spoken out about the show being put on hold.

Retweeting the announcement, he said: “Absolutely gutted. I had a test and I was negative.”

Before adding: “Let’s be honest, I think if it was me they would just find another presenter and do the show anyway. See you all next week. Crossed fingers.”

When will Little Mix The Search be back on?

Producers have said they hope to be back on air by the following Saturday, 24 October.

They have not revealed who has tested positive, but with the girls not having to isolate, it should return next week.

