This Morning guest calls off wedding to ghost fiancé after he 'completely changed' on holiday

By Naomi Bartram

Amethyst Realm claims she was engaged to a ghost called Ray before they recently broke up.

A guest on This Morning revealed she has broken up with her ‘ghost’ fiancé after a trip to Thailand together earlier this year.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been following Amethyst Realm's story after she claimed to have met and fallen in love with a ghost called Ray.

But despite planning their wedding in Wookey Hole, it looks as though the relationship is well and truly over, after spiritual guidance counselor Amethyst admitted the pair are no longer an item.

In fact, she has now been forced to take drastic action to rid her house of his spirit.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby spoke to Amethyst Realm on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Amethyst explained: “We’ve called the wedding off, it was going really well, but we went on holiday last May and he completely changed.”

When Phil pressed for details on what went wrong, she continued: “I think he fell in with a bad crowd on holiday, he’d disappear for long periods of time and bring other spirits back to the apartment.”

Bristol-born Amethyst went on to claim she suspected he had started using drugs and partying too much, as she kept hearing loud noises.

After trying to reason with her ghost partner, Amethyst then went on to place black tourmaline around her house to get rid of him.

She then did a sage cleansing to make sure he and the other spirits didn’t come back.

This comes after Amethyst appeared on This Morning back in 2017 to discuss her romantic relationships with ghosts.

Here she announced they were engaged after meeting in Australia at the start of the year.

Amethyst said it’s very rare for spirits to travel to another country so she was thrilled when Ray decided to get on the plane from Australia to the UK with her.

She explained at the time: “I don’t know much about his past other than he’s very ancient, very wise and he’s been around a long time.

“We were at Wookey Hole last weekend on a tour and he asked me to hang back from the rest of the tour group and he proposed to me. It’s the first time I ever properly heard his voice, it sounded like it was echoing throughout the whole cave.

“He asked, ‘Will you marry me?’. It’s difficult to explain. It’s in my head but I heard it outside as well.”

