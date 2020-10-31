Little Mix: The Search: Find all the groups and contestants on Instagram

Little Mix’s new talent show The Search has put together six groups in a bid to create the next huge band.

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards auditioned hundreds of contestants before choosing their favourites in front of a live audience back in January.

Now the groups are going head to head in the performance shows, with the winner joining Little Mix on their tour in 2021.

So, let’s get to know the bands a little better by checking out the Instagram usernames of all the contestants…

New Priority Instagram usernames

Little Mix’s boyband is made up of Lee, 20, from Southampton, Talis, 21, from South Wales, Zeekay, 16, from London, Kaci, 17, from Surrey and Adam, 19 from North London.

Lee Collinson Instagram: @lee_collinson

Talis Eros Instagram: @taliseros

Zeekay Instagram: @zkwillz

Kaci Brookz Instagram: @kacibrookz

Adam Harison Instagram: @adamharison

Since September Instagram

The vocal and instrument group has contestants Jacob, 20, from Nottingham, Harry, 22, from Coventry, Patrick, 20, from Burnley and Matthew, 21, from Ireland.

Jacob Fowler Instagram: @thejacobfowler

Harry Holles Instagram: @harryholles

Patrick Ralphson Instagram: @patrickralphson

Matthew Nolan Instagram: @matthewnolaan

Nostalia Instagram usernames

The girl vocal group is made up of Shanice, 25, from South East London, Tamara, 20, from Ireland, Mya-Louise, 18, from East London, Tyler, 19, from Middlesex, and Esther, 22, from South East London.

Shanice Instagram: @zitahmusic

Tamara Instagram: @tamarasingss

Mya-Louise Smith Instagram: @mya.louisesmith

Esther Durin Instagram: @esther.durin

Tyler Lewis Instagram: @tylerlwsmusic

Melladaze Instagram usernames

Dance girl group Melladaze on Little Mix: The Search. Picture: BBC

The girl dance group has band members Aislí, 18, from Killiney, Lauren, 19, from Croydon, Megan, 18, from Dublin, Ellie, 18, from Bournemouth and Liv, 18, from Essex.

Aislí Moran Instagram: @aislimorann

Lauren Bowry Instagram: @laurenbowry

Megan Whelan Instagram: @meganwhelan_

Ellie Allen Instagram: @ellieallen

Liv Aidam Instagram: @livaidam

YChange Instagram usernames

The rap R&B group has contestants Romina, 20, from London, Eden, 20, from Kent, Versay, 25, from Luton and Ashley, 25, from London.

Romina Instagram: @rominaromz

Eden Tikare Instagram: @edentikaremusic

Versay Instagram: @versay_official

Ashley Tragic Instagram: @ashleytragic

Jasper Blue Instagram usernames

Mixed group Jasper Blue were eliminated from Little Mix: The Search. Picture: BBC

Little Mix’s mixed band Jasper Blue is made up of Rosie, 23, who grew up in Marbella, Melina, 24, from Cheshire, Liam, 24, from London and Jordan, 22, from Essex.

Rosie Mac Instagram: @rosiemacworld

Melina Halpin Instagram: @melinahalpinx

Liam McHugh Instagram: @liam_mchugh

Jordan Smithy Instagram: @jordananthonysmithy

