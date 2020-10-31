Little Mix: The Search: Find all the groups and contestants on Instagram

On Air Now
How to find the new Little Mix bands on Instagram, including Nostalia, Melladaze and New Priority.
Little Mix’s new talent show The Search has put together six groups in a bid to create the next huge band.
Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards auditioned hundreds of contestants before choosing their favourites in front of a live audience back in January.
Now the groups are going head to head in the performance shows, with the winner joining Little Mix on their tour in 2021.
So, let’s get to know the bands a little better by checking out the Instagram usernames of all the contestants…
Little Mix’s boyband is made up of Lee, 20, from Southampton, Talis, 21, from South Wales, Zeekay, 16, from London, Kaci, 17, from Surrey and Adam, 19 from North London.
Lee Collinson Instagram: @lee_collinson
Talis Eros Instagram: @taliseros
Zeekay Instagram: @zkwillz
Kaci Brookz Instagram: @kacibrookz
Adam Harison Instagram: @adamharison
The vocal and instrument group has contestants Jacob, 20, from Nottingham, Harry, 22, from Coventry, Patrick, 20, from Burnley and Matthew, 21, from Ireland.
Jacob Fowler Instagram: @thejacobfowler
Harry Holles Instagram: @harryholles
Patrick Ralphson Instagram: @patrickralphson
Matthew Nolan Instagram: @matthewnolaan
The girl vocal group is made up of Shanice, 25, from South East London, Tamara, 20, from Ireland, Mya-Louise, 18, from East London, Tyler, 19, from Middlesex, and Esther, 22, from South East London.
Shanice Instagram: @zitahmusic
Tamara Instagram: @tamarasingss
Mya-Louise Smith Instagram: @mya.louisesmith
Esther Durin Instagram: @esther.durin
Tyler Lewis Instagram: @tylerlwsmusic
The girl dance group has band members Aislí, 18, from Killiney, Lauren, 19, from Croydon, Megan, 18, from Dublin, Ellie, 18, from Bournemouth and Liv, 18, from Essex.
Aislí Moran Instagram: @aislimorann
Lauren Bowry Instagram: @laurenbowry
Megan Whelan Instagram: @meganwhelan_
Ellie Allen Instagram: @ellieallen
Liv Aidam Instagram: @livaidam
The rap R&B group has contestants Romina, 20, from London, Eden, 20, from Kent, Versay, 25, from Luton and Ashley, 25, from London.
Romina Instagram: @rominaromz
Eden Tikare Instagram: @edentikaremusic
Versay Instagram: @versay_official
Ashley Tragic Instagram: @ashleytragic
Little Mix’s mixed band Jasper Blue is made up of Rosie, 23, who grew up in Marbella, Melina, 24, from Cheshire, Liam, 24, from London and Jordan, 22, from Essex.
Rosie Mac Instagram: @rosiemacworld
Melina Halpin Instagram: @melinahalpinx
Liam McHugh Instagram: @liam_mchugh
Jordan Smithy Instagram: @jordananthonysmithy
