Little Mix boyfriends: Who are Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall dating?

By Alice Dear

Little Mix members Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have very exciting love lives.

Little Mix may be the busiest girlband in the world – especially with new show The Search – but that doesn't mean that don't have time for love.

All four girls are currently romantically linked with someone, including Leigh-Anne Pinnock who recently got engaged to boyfriend of four years Andre Gray this year.

But who are the Little Mix member's boyfriends?

Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards is dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The couple first got together towards the end of 2016, going on a number of secret dates before they went official.

The pair made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2017 BRITs, where Alex joined the Little Mix girls on their table as well.

The couple now live together and have been spending lockdown together.

Perrie Edwards has been with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since 2016. Picture: Instagram/Perrie Edwards

Jesy Nelson

Following her split from Love Island star Chris Hughes, Jesy has been dating actor Sean Sagar.

The couple went public in August earlier this year as they were pictured holding hands in Brighton.

Jesy previously dated Jake Roche, who she got engaged to before they split in 2016.

Jesy Nelson is said to be dating actor Sean Sagar. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to footballer Andre Gray.

The pair went public with their romance in November 2016 and Andre has since starred in Little Mix music video 'Think About Us'.

In May 2020, Andre popped the question with a stunning emerald ring after four years with Leigh-Anne.

The couple are currently planning their wedding.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got engaged earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirwall was with musician Jed Elliot for three years before they split last year.

It was reported at the time they split due to hectic work schedules.

Since then, Jade has been romantically linked to Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens.

Earlier this year, the couple jetted off on their first holiday together to Venice.

Jade Thirlwall has been romantically linked to Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens. Picture: Getty

