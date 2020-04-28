Loose Women confirm live studio shows will return to our screens next week

Our favourite women will be back on our screens from next week. Picture: ITV

Our Loose Women will be back on the telly for live shows for the first time in weeks.

ITV has just announced that their hit daytime show, Loose Women is set to return to screens with brand new shows from next week.

Starting on Monday 4th of May at 12.30pm, the panellists will all return for their first live studio show after being off-air for a whopping six weeks due to the coronavirus.

We've got some very good news for you this morning. #LooseWomen is back with new shows on @ITV and @WeAreSTV from Monday 4th May at 12.30pm 🎉



The Loose Women will continue to provide us with daily laughs and debate, but they will also be shining a light on mental health issues as part of their award-winning Lighten the Load campaign.

Loose Women Editor, Sally Shelford said: "At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction.

"With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important."

Adhering to all of the necessary social distancing requirements, there will be some adjustments to the broadcast of Loose Women during this first phase of returning to air.

Three women will be in the studio with one panellist joining via video link.

There will also be some pre recorded shows across the week in addition to live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays to limit the footfall at the studios.

Emma Gormley, Managing Director, ITV Daytime said: "We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back for brand new shows in the studio from Monday.

"As we continue to respond to the crisis and adapt our shows accordingly we’ve made some temporary adjustments to enable us to get back on air whilst ensuring the safety of all of our teams.

"We know our viewers have missed their daily lunchtime catch up with the Loose Women and we look forward to hearing from them all on Monday."