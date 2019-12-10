Lorraine Kelly has another savage outburst as she tells Piers Morgan he 'isn't as fat as he used to be'

10 December 2019, 09:17

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Good Morning Britain viewers were left reeling this morning following Lorraine’s comments to Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan found himself in the middle of yet another on-air debate today on Good Morning Britain as he and guests discussed whether the phrase “when the fat lady sings” is offensive to overweight people.

During the chat, Piers, 54, explained that his friends will openly tell him if he has put on weight, and that this pushes him to get into shape, arguing that “a little bit of fat shaming” is good.

Following the discussion, Piers and co-star Susanna Reid cut over to Lorraine Kelly to find out what’s on her morning show.

Lorraine Kelly did not hold back as she commented on Piers Morgan's weight
Lorraine Kelly did not hold back as she commented on Piers Morgan's weight. Picture: ITV

Lorraine took the opportunity to take a savage jibe at Piers, telling him: “You’re not as fat as you used to be though”.

Following the comment, Piers replied to the morning TV host: “Wow, I mean talk about a backhanded compliment!”

Susanna Reid then stepped in to defend Lorraine, telling Piers: “Hang on! You said your best friends tell you you’re carrying too much timber!”

Piers Morgan said during the GMB debate that fat shaming can be good
Piers Morgan said during the GMB debate that fat shaming can be good. Picture: ITV

The Good Morning Britain host went on to say: “I would never categorise myself as obese”, before Lorraine cut in again with: “No, but you were chubby.”

Laughing the savage moment off, Piers then went on to compare himself to Esther McVey and Jennifer Arcuri, two people Lorraine has recently snapped back at live on-air.

Piers even went on to say: “I’m getting Lorraine’d here”, as the star has since become known for her unexpected and savage comments.

Lorraine told Piers he&squot;s "not as fat as he used to be"
Lorraine told Piers he's "not as fat as he used to be". Picture: ITV

Earlier this year, Lorraine snapped at Good Morning Britain guest Jennifer Arcuri after she refused to answer a number of questions on the show.

The businesswoman appeared on the show to talk about her connection to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, looked stunned when Lorraine asked her: “What's the point of you coming on TV to clear the air and then you don't say anything?"

Jennifer answered back: "I believe I said a few things, what is it you're looking for that I should say?"

Lorraine simply replied: “Well you didn't answer any of the questions that were put to you, and I don't really see the point of you coming on, to be honest”, before moving on to introduce her own show.

