Louie Spence accuses the BBC of 'box-ticking' over Motsi Mabuse Strictly judge role

5 August 2019, 13:14

Louie has branded Moti a 'nobody'
Louie has branded Moti a 'nobody'. Picture: PA

Louie Spence has slammed the BBC's decision to offer the role to Motsi

Louie Spence has accused the BBC of 'box-ticking' over their decision to offer the Strictly Come Dancing judge role to Motsi Mabuse.

The dancer, who is best-known for his role on Pineapple Dance Studios in 2010, called Motsi a 'nobody' and argued that Anton Du Beke should have got the role instead.


Louie Spence has hit out at new Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse
Louie Spence has hit out at new Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse. Picture: Getty

He told the Mirror: ‘She isn’t a celebrity. I don’t understand why they wouldn’t put Anton there – everyone loves him as a pro dancer on the show – unless it was because they wanted another woman on the panel.

"Also, they’ve got somebody of colour, which is being diverse. They like to tick every box. I’m not saying she’s not credible, but maybe that’s why they chose her."

Louie then argued that TV shows ‘don’t tick the box for the show, but they tick the box for the diversity or the inclusive and all that c**p.

"But sometimes maybe people aren’t right for it. Just choose the right people."

In response to his words, the BBC subsequently released a statement saying: "Motsi got the job because she was the best candidate. Any suggestion to the contrary is completely wrong and insulting."

Moti was previously a judge on the German version of Strictly
Moti was previously a judge on the German version of Strictly. Picture: PA

And Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, added: "Motsi is a brilliant addition to the show.

"She is a wonderful dancer in her own right and already has years of experience as a judge under her belt. We’re all looking forward to welcoming her to the Strictly family."

Motsi, who is already an established judge on Germany's version of Strictly, said of her appointment: : "I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started!"

