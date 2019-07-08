Louis Walsh CONFIRMS Alexandra Burke and more will return for X Factor All Stars

8 July 2019, 07:56

Louis has spilled the beans
Louis has spilled the beans. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The X Factor judge has confirmed the rumours and spilled the beans about which celebrities will star in the re-vamped talent show.

Louis Walsh has CONFIRMED three massive stars who are set to return for X Factor All Stars, Mirror Online have revealed.

Filming will begin for the rebooted celebrity series of the singing talent show this week, and the Irish talent judge has spilled the beans on who the lineup is.

Louis begins filming the talent show reboot this week
Louis begins filming the talent show reboot this week. Picture: PA

There will be two new series of X factor, one celebrity version which will see the likes of Love Islanders Eyal Booker, Wes Nelson and Samira Mighty compete in a supergroup, and afterwards filming will begin for the All Stars series.

Although he admitted he didn't know the full lineup for the celebrity reboot and said "they want it to be a surprise to us when they walk out".

Speaking about the All Stars lineup, he said: "all the winners are coming back. Leona's coming back, Alexandra, Shayne, they’re all coming back."

Read more: Love Actually's Olivia Olson to join the celebrity X Factor lineup after impressing bosses

Alexandra won season five back in 2008
Alexandra won season five back in 2008. Picture: PA

Alexandra Burke had success on the series in 2008, the fifth series of the show and has since gone on to have a number of successful songs in the charts, along with an appearance on Strictly.

She's also appeared in a number of theatrical productions.

Leona Lewis will also return, and the season three winner has enjoyed commercial success not only here in the UK but in the US as well.

Leona is still making music and enjoyed a number of chart-toppers, successful albums and cracked the US
Leona is still making music and enjoyed a number of chart-toppers, successful albums and cracked the US. Picture: PA
Shayne traded in singing for acting and he went on to win many awards
Shayne traded in singing for acting and he went on to win many awards. Picture: PA

Shayne Ward won the second series way back in 2005, and enjoyed a brief stint as a pop star before transferring to acting.

He had a great run as Aidan Connor on popular soap Coronation Street, but left his role last year.

