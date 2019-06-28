Love Actually's Olivia Olson to appear on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor after impressing big bosses

Child star Olivia is still a singer now but is based in the US. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The child star is set to make a return to UK screen as X Factor bosses are seriously impressed.

Love Actually's Olivia Olson is set to appear on the brand new Celebrity X Factor alongside a star-studded cast.

The child star, who played Joanna in the 2003 classic Christmas film is now 27 and was only 11 when she was cast.

Olivia played Joanna on Love Actually back in 2003 when she was only 11 years old. Picture: YouTube

Starring alongside Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Rowan Atkinson and many more in the British film, ITV bosses have had their sights on the American singer as she has a "fantastic voice" says an ITV source.

Instead of sticking to all of the same faces we're used to seeing on our screens, bosses claim they want to mix things up and vary the lineup, which is why Olivia - who hasn't done much in the UK since - would be an excellent fit.

Read more: Stacey Solomon says judging the X Factor would be a dream job

Her short role in Love Actually will be instantly recognisable as soon as her clip singing Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You is played on the show.

Director Richard Curtis even admitted that Olivia needed coaching to make her voice sound more like a child's as she was so good.

The X Factor reboot is to hopefully shake up the ITV show after it's been seeing a decline in viewers over the past few years.

The current lineup includes The Chase star Jenny Ryan, 37 and Corrie actress Lucy Fallon, 23 as well as Love Island stars Wes Nelson, 21, Zara McDermott, 22, Eyal Booker and Samira Mighty, both 23.

All of the Love Islanders in the Celebrity X Factor can sing, and sing well, with the girls often posting singing videos on their social media accounts, and it's no secret Eyal was in a teen pop band before hitting it big as a model.

Although exact dates haven't been confirmed, it has been officially started that Celebrity X Factor will be hitting our screens later this year.