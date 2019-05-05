Stacey Solomon says X Factor judging role is ‘ultimate dream job’

The pregnant TV star is hoping to be considered for the judging role now Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are out of the picture. Picture: Getty

The pregnant star is desperate for Simon Cowell to give her a chance on the panel and insists she’s got the right experience

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’d love to star as the new X Factor judge.

The pregnant singer, who came third in the 2009 series, said the mentoring role is her “ultimate dream job” as she'd love to go through the "incredible" experience again.

The Loose Women panelist, 29, is hoping to be considered for the role now Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are out of the picture.

She told the Mirror: “I’d love it!”

“That would be the ultimate dream job. I loved doing it and love being a part of it, so to be able to mentor and go through that experience again, but with somebody else, would be incredible.

“But I’m always up for being involved. Without the X Factor I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today. There’s just no way I would have had the opportunities I’ve had, so I love the show.”

And it seems as though Stacey would be a popular pick with the public as she and Joe, who are expecting their first child together, have been named as “one of the world’s favourite couples”.

Presenter Joe Swash, 37, stumbled across a message on the London Underground during his commute to work, which praised the expectant couple.

The white board read: “The nation is so excited about the new arrival coming soon for one of the world's most favourite couples.

“She is so beautiful, with a smile that could light up any room and we know she is so happy with her red headed, cheeky Prince Charming.

“It won't be long now Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash. We are also excited about Meghan and Harry's baby announcement coming very soon. Love @allontheboard.”

Taking to social media to share a picture of the message with his fans, Joe wrote: “This is so funny.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have been named as “one of the world’s favourite couples”. Picture: Getty

Stacey, who recently shared a photo of her "furry" baby bump on Instagram, is a favourite among mums and is constantly praised for her body positivity.

The pregnant star already has two sons, Zach, 11, and Leighton, seven, from a previous relationship, while Joe is father to 11-year-old Harry.