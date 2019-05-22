Love Island release statement on updated aftercare policy following the deaths of two ex-contestants

ITV have released a statement on the updated aftercare policy for Love Island contestants, revealing that those who appear on the show will be offered enhanced psychological services and a minimum of eight therapy sessions following their exit from the villa.

Creative Director ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said in a statement: “We’re very excited that Love Island is back for another series. It is the nation’s favourite dating show and we have a fabulous new cast of young singles all looking for love and ready for a summer of romance in the iconic Love Island villa.

“The format of the new series will be familiar to Love Island viewers and we can’t wait to see how the new Islanders take to life in the villa and how relationships blossom. We hope that viewers will be hooked as they watch these young singles fall in love - hopefully it will be a summer to remember for both the Islanders and our viewers.

“Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance. We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails. Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part.

“Also, as we are outlining today our welfare processes follow three key stages: pre-filming, filming and aftercare and we are increasing our post filming support to help Islanders following their time in villa.”

The new measures put in place include thorough psychological and medical assessment prior to going on the show, as well as proactive contact with the team for 14 months after the show finishes. Contestants will also be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions following the show's conclusion.

