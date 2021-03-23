Love Island contestants can now apply using Tinder

You can now apply to be on Love Island on Tinder (right: stock image). Picture: ITV/Gettu

By Polly Foreman

If you fancy applying for Love Island 2021, it's now easier than ever to do so...

It has been officially confirmed that Love Island will be on this year, and we couldn't be more excited about the return of our favourite show.

Read more: Inside Stacey Solomon's incredible new home with Joe Swash as she shares first photos

If you fancy heading to the villa yourself, it is now easier than ever to apply - and you can use your Tinder profile to do so.

For the first time ever, Tinder users can apply by swiping right to a Love Island swipe card in the app - and selected members will be added to a 'Priority List' and seen by the casting team.

Love Island will return for 2021. Picture: ITV

Renate Nyborg, EMEA General Manager at Tinder, said: "Bringing together the world’s most popular dating app and an iconic dating show is the perfect match! Tinder has the UK’s widest and most diverse community of singletons, so as this long-awaited dating season heats up, being on Tinder can change everything... Whether that’s sparking new connections, or kicking off your journey to the Love Island villa!"

You can apply on the Tinder app here

ITV confirmed earlier this month that Love Island will return for 2021, after it was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can now use Tinder to apply for Love Island (stock image). Picture: Getty

Currently, it is not known whether the series will be able to film in Mallorca - and a source previously told The Sun that they're looking at UK locations just in case.

An insider told the publication: “In a perfect world Love Island would be filmed at original villa they use in Mallorca.

“But the pandemic has meant contingency plans are more important than ever and other locations have been discussed for the show.

“The Greek island of Crete was one which became a favourite due to its accessibility and stunning locations.

“Nothing is off the cards for Love Island at the moment."

NOW READ:

Meghan Markle lookalike reveals she's been targeted by cruel trolls