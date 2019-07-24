Seven new islanders arrive tonight as the Love Island baby challenge returns to the villa

One of the most iconic Love Island tasks - the baby challenge - will air in tonight's episode.

After a dramatic night (see: the showdown between Anna Vikali and Jordan Hames after he cracked on with India Reynolds), the islanders wake up to the sound of screaming.

And Anna, predictably, is less than enthused about the task.

The baby challenge is BACK. Picture: ITV

She tells Maura: “I don’t want a baby with him [Jordan]", and later says in the Beach Hut: “I don’t know whose baby that is, because it’s not mine. He probably doesn’t even know whose baby it is himself.”

The islanders are tasked with naming their babies, and call them as follows:

- India and Ovie: Raymond Junior

- Curtis and Maura: Bella

- Molly-Mae and Tommy: Tommy Junior (TJ)

- Chris and Harley: Penny-Sue Tinkerbell

- Anton and Belle: Valentino

- Amber and Greg: Kobe

Curtis holds a daddy dance class for the new parents to bond with their child, but the fun soon comes to an end when the islanders are told to gather round the fire pit.

After that, FOUR islanders (two couples) are dumped. The identity of the islanders haven't yet been revealed - but the remaining couples are Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, Anna Vikali and Jordan Hames, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Chris Taylor and Harley Brash, Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan, and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds.

