Love Island 'sign up plus size model' Jada Sezer

Jada Sezer, who ran the London Marathon in her underwear last year, has reportedly signed up for Love Island. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Show bosses have reportedly signed up Jada in a bid to increase body diversity on the show

Love Island have reportedly signed up plus size model Jada Sezer for this year's line-up in a bid to increase body diversity in the show.

Jada, 30, made headlines last year when she ran the London Marathon in her underwear.

Jada Sezer ran the London Marathon in her underwear last year. Picture: Getty

A source told The Mirror: "Previous years have been criticised for a lack of diversity among contestants. This year producers are determined to have more variation... They want all shapes and sizes taking part – not just a stream of identikit men and women."

Jada hosts a podcast on body positivity, and producers are said to be keen to sign her up to promote increased inclusion when it comes to body-type on the show.

The source continued: "Given the nature of the show, it’s important the contestants feel body confident as they spend so much time wearing skimpy clothes or bikinis as they sunbathe and hang out by the pool.

"Jada would be a perfect choice because she is passionate about body positivity – and even appeared on Good Morning Britain in her underwear before running the marathon...

"Producers have been talking at length with her and are hopeful they might feature her later in the series."

Jada previously said, according to the Mail Online: "I’m a size 16 and I’ve always been a size 16. This is my natural weight and I’ve been able to make a career from it...

"If I was to stop liking cake and lost weight then I would probably lose clients because when you get down to a size 14/12 it can be harder to get jobs."