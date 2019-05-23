Love Island 'sign up plus size model' Jada Sezer

23 May 2019, 16:39

Jada Sezer, who ran the London Marathon in her underwear last year, has reportedly signed up for Love Island
Jada Sezer, who ran the London Marathon in her underwear last year, has reportedly signed up for Love Island. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Show bosses have reportedly signed up Jada in a bid to increase body diversity on the show

Love Island have reportedly signed up plus size model Jada Sezer for this year's line-up in a bid to increase body diversity in the show.

Read more: Love Island 2019: start date, rumoured contestants and trailer

Jada, 30, made headlines last year when she ran the London Marathon in her underwear.

Jada Sezer ran the London Marathon in her underwear last year
Jada Sezer ran the London Marathon in her underwear last year. Picture: Getty

A source told The Mirror: "Previous years have been criticised for a lack of diversity among contestants. This year producers are determined to have more variation... They want all shapes and sizes taking part – not just a stream of identikit men and women."

Jada hosts a podcast on body positivity, and producers are said to be keen to sign her up to promote increased inclusion when it comes to body-type on the show.

Read more: How much do Love Island contestants get paid and how much were their wages last year?

The source continued: "Given the nature of the show, it’s important the contestants feel body confident as they spend so much time wearing skimpy clothes or bikinis as they sunbathe and hang out by the pool.

"Jada would be a perfect choice because she is passionate about body positivity – and even appeared on Good Morning Britain in her underwear before running the marathon...

"Producers have been talking at length with her and are hopeful they might feature her later in the series."

Jada previously said, according to the Mail Online: "I’m a size 16 and I’ve always been a size 16. This is my natural weight and I’ve been able to make a career from it...

"If I was to stop liking cake and lost weight then I would probably lose clients because when you get down to a size 14/12 it can be harder to get jobs."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Dead to Me follows world-hating widow Jen and her mysterious new friend Judy as they navigate the world of grief.

Will there be a Dead to Me season 2, and what’s the Netflix series starring Christine Applegate and Linda Cardellini about?
Who will be heading into the villa this June?

Love Island 2019: start date, rumoured contestants and trailer
EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer is set to return as Bianca Jackson with a huge new storyline.

EastEnders' Patsy Palmer returns to Albert Square - Where has she been? What has she been up to?
Tamzin and her husband split in 2014

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite ‘broken’ after cheating ex Tom Ellis prepares to remarry
Prince William speaks to sporting heroes about mental health in the documentary

Prince William combines his love of football and his mental health campaign in new documentary

Trending on Heart

Some pregnant mums crave non-food items such as chalk

These mums crave chalk, talcum powder and even paper towels when pregnant

Lifestyle

GEMMA COLLINS

Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in LA as she works out in tiny crop top

Celebrities

House flies are pesky but a mum has come up with an amazing hack

Mum reveals simple hack to banish house flies using water, coins and plastic bag

Lifestyle

Will Fleabag have another series?

Fleabag season 3: Will there be a third series to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit TV show?
Orange is the New Black season 7 will be available on Netflix from July 26.

When is Orange is the New Black season 7 on Netflix, who’s in the cast and how is the series going to end?