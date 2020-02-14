Love Island viewers gutted as Shaughna Phillips is sent home after dramatic recoupling

Shaughna was dumped from the villa tonight. Picture: ITV

Tonight's Love Island saw Justin Bieber lookalike Luke M choose between Shaughna and Demi in a dramatic recoupling.

One of the most dramatic recouplings of the series so far saw Shaughna Phillips dumped from the Love Island villa - after Luke M opted to couple up with Demi.

Shaughna was sent home after tonight's recoupling. Picture: ITV

At the end of the recoupling - which also saw new boy Jamie opt to get together with Natalia - Luke M was forced to choose between the two girls.

Explaining his struggle to the group, Luke said: "This has been probably the hardest decision I've had to make.

Shaughna was sent home after a dramatic recoupling. Picture: ITV

He then added: “When we do talk, it’s easy, the conversations flow and she never fails to make me laugh, I feel like she hasn’t had the best luck in the villa, but I do feel that is going to change.”

Luke was forced to choose between Demi and Shaughna. Picture: ITV

Luke then revealed his decision, saying: "The girl I would like to couple up with is... Demi."

Luke M was visibly distressed while making his decision. Picture: ITV

The other couples are Mike and Priscilla, Callum and Molly, Finn and Paige, Ched and Jess, and Luke T couples and Siannise.



Twitter was shocked by the result, with one writing: "Noooo NOT SHAUGHNA!".

Another added: "Aww gonna miss my gal Shaughna".

And a third wrote: "Noooooo Shaughna. I’m going to miss her legendary phrases."