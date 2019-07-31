When is the Love Island reunion episode on ITV2 and who will be on it?

31 July 2019, 15:00

The Love Island reunion episode will air this Sunday
The Love Island reunion episode will air this Sunday. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2019 is back for a one-off reunion episode this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Those of you who've spent the last two days crying about the fact Love Island is no longer on our screens will be interested to know that the show is returning for a one-off reunion special this weekend.

Here's everything you kneed to know.

When is the Love Island reunion episode on ITV2?

The one-off special will air on Sunday 4 August (this Sunday!) at 9PM on ITV2.

What will happen in the episode?

The episode will give an update on how the islanders have been doing since they left the villa - and it's usually as dramatic as your average episode of the show.

All the 2019 contestants will feature in the reunion episode
All the 2019 contestants will feature in the reunion episode. Picture: ITV

Last year saw Eyal Booker and Kendall Rae-Knight get steamy in the swimming pool, so we can't wait to see what surprise romances this year's episode has in store.

Eyal and Kendall snogged in the pool in last night's episode
Eyal and Kendall snogged in the pool in last night's episode. Picture: ITV

Who will feature in the Love Island reunion episode?

ITV said of the episode: "Join Caroline Flack, Iain Stirling and all the Islanders from 2019 live in the studio" - so it looks like the whole 2019 gang will be there.

Who won Love Island 2019?

Greg and Amber were crowned winners of the series, and opted to share the £50k prize between them.

The couple touched down in the UK earlier today after flying back from Mallorca. They have since confirmed that they're official, with Amber telling the Mirror: "I think that…yeah."

Greg went on to say: "I don’t think it's in our nature to see other people.

“We’re both quite loyal and we’re really into each other at the moment even though it’s only early stages, so definitely we’re only seeing each other."

