Molly-Mae 'AWOL' from Love Island after party - as she and Tommy miss out on the £50k prize

30 July 2019, 10:53 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 12:54

Fans claim Molly-Mae is MISSING from Love Island after party. Picture: ITV2 / Instagram / Caroline Flack
By Emma Clarke

Molly-Mae and Tommy were this year's runners up, as Greg and Amber were crowned the Love Island winners.

Love Island 2019 has officially come to a close, as Geordie lass Amber Gill and Irish rugby player Greg O'Shea were crowned the winners of series 5 - bagging themselves the £50k prize money.

Coming in second place were Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who made their relationship offish a few weeks ago on the hit ITV2 show.

Despite being bookies favourites and winning over the nation's hearts, it wasn't enough to secure victory over Amber and Greg in last night's final.

After the live coverage, the winners celebrated with Islanders Ovie and India, Maura and Curtis, as well as presenters Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot, however, that while boxer Tommy partied with his pals, his partner Molly-Mae was nowhere to be seen.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps, Flack posed with narrator Iain, then with Ovie, before she put her arm around Fury and filmed a short video for her fans.

Flack then shared a snap of her and "the Queen", Amber Rose Gill, before a crew of them got in the "love bus" to continue the party.

Naturally, during the Love Island final, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Molly-Mae's apparent absence and response to losing...

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Molly-Mae's representative for comment.

Many Love Island viewers had hit out at Molly-Mae throughout the series for being fake, but body language expert Judi James told Heart.co.uk that she did seem to be into Tommy during the final.

She told us: "Molly's body language was pretty flawless right to the end, with her little hand clawing the air in a bid to convince us her feelings are genuine. The pair have been sitting together for weeks which reflected in their physical ease together and close proximity."

Another reaction fans were keen to see was from Amber's ex Michael Griffiths, who live-streamed himself while watching the result come through.

In the clip, 2018 Islander Josh Denzel, who was with Michael, could be heard saying: "Molly-Mae's gonna be FUMING!"

Griffiths then spoke to Heart's sister station, Capital FM, saying that he "didn't expect" Amber and Greg to win. Yikes!

