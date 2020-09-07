Love Island USA 2020: How to follow the contestant's Instagram accounts

If you've missed your daily dose of Love Island drama this year, we've got good news because the USA version has kicked off already.

Taking place in a 'Covid-secure' hotel in Las Vegas, contestants are currently being kept in a safe 'bubble' inside a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

It will once again be hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and narrated by Matthew Hoffman with the first episode kicking off at 9pm on 7 September on ITV2.

Speaking about the series, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer said: "We’re thrilled that ITV2 can bring the latest US version of Love Island to viewers this year."Las Vegas may seem like an odd destination for the show but the canny producers have beaten Covid with a show that adheres to all production protocols and that could well be sensational."

Love Island USA is currently still being filmed, as the series is two weeks behind the live show across the pond which debuted on August 24th.

But if you want to get to know the cast properly before they start coupling up and dumping each other, here's a list of the Love Island USA Instagram handles...

Cely Vazquez's Instagram handle

@thecelyvazquez

Justine Ndiba's Instagram handle

@justinejoy312

Moira Tumas' Instagram handle

@moiratumas

Kaitlynn Anderson's Instagram handle

@kaitlynnjanderson

Mackenzie Dipman's Instagram handle

@mackenziedipman

Tre Forte's Instagram handle

@tgiforte

Carrington Rodriguez's Instagram handle

@c_rod003

Jeremiah White's Instagram handle

@cortezwhite_

James McCool's Instagram handle

@james_mccool1

Connor Trott's Instagram handle

@trottfit

Johnny Middlebrooks' Instagram handle

@johnny_llee