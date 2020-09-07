EastEnders return: What happened in the last episode before lockdown?

EastEnders is back on BBC One this September. Picture: BBC

How did the last episode of EastEnders finish? And where will it pick up? Here's what we know...

EastEnders is finally back on BBC One on Monday (September 7) after months away from our TV screens.

Back in March, the soap was put on hold after the coronavirus pandemic stopped all TV production.

However, things will be picking up where they left off this week. So let’s recap what happened on the Square the last time we were there.

How did the last episode of EastEnders finish?

The last episode of EastEnders was shown on Tuesday 16th June, 2020.

Linda Carter sold The Queen Vic in the last EastEnders episode. Picture: BBC

One of the biggest storylines was Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) selling the Queen Vic in a bid to help Linda recover from her alcoholism.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFaddon) was desperate to get his hands on the boozer to give his wife Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) something to look forward to.

Her teenage son Denny Rickman (Blue Landau) died in the 35th anniversary boat crash just moments after she gave birth to son Kayden.

Sharon originally gave Kayden - who she had with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) - to Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley), but started having regrets so decided to take him back.

Phil then kicked her out of the house, which infuriated Linda and she refused to sell the Queen Vic to him.

When Phil headed back to the Queen Vic to try and get a deal, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was sat there smiling smugly, as new owner Sharon said: "Hello Phil, what can I get you?"

Despite Ian helping Sharon get her hands on the keys, she is currently unaware that he locked her son Denny below deck on the boat which meant he drowned during the crash.

Sharon Mitchell is the new owner of The Vic. Picture: BBC

He was furious after finding out Denny had been bullying his son Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and was the reason he was beaten up.

Dotty Cotton (Molly Conlin) currently knows the truth, but will she reveal all?

During the break from filming, EastEnders bosses put together a series called EastEnders: Secrets from The Square.

Presented by Stacey Dooley, it saw stars of the show talk about their favourite moments in history.

Classic episodes were also aired on Tuesdays, meaning fans could relive the biggest moments in Albert Square.

