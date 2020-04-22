Where is Kat in EastEnders? And was actress Jessie Wallace suspended from the soap?

EastEnders viewers noticed Kat missing from EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Why is Kat not in EastEnders anymore? And what happened to actress Jessie Wallace? Find out everything...

Kat Slater first arrived in EastEnders back in September 2000 and has been a regular character ever since.

But viewers have noticed that the second eldest Slater sister hasn’t been seen in Walford for weeks now, with actress Jessie Wallace taking a break from the BBC soap.

So, where is Kat Slater and what happened to her? Find out everything…

Where has Kat Slater gone on EastEnders?

Back in March, Kat was over the moon to discover that Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) had been let out of jail on bail.

Kat Slater hasn't been seen in EastEnders for a month. Picture: BBC

However, viewers then watched her receive a phone call from a mystery person as the conversation became tense.

She later told boyfriend Kush (Davood Ghadami) she needed to get away quickly and was seen saying goodbye in the Queen Vic before leaving.

Read More: Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spot huge blunder as crew member's head pops out from behind door

Was Jessie Wallace suspended from EastEnders?

The sudden exit paved the way for actress Jessie’s temporary departure from the show.

It was previously reported that the actress’ on set behaviour led to her being pulled into emergency talks with soap bosses.

A source told The Mirror at the time: "Bosses were left with no choice but to discipline her. Scriptwriters are currently coming up with a storyline to explain Kat’s temporary exit from Walford.”

Additional reports that Jessie had ranted at members of the crew after being drunk on set were denied by BBC bosses.

When will Kat be back in EastEnders?

Kat is said to have been written out of the soap for around three months, however this has now been extended as EastEnders has halted filming due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jessie, 48, is on her third stint on Eastenders, after first joining the soap as Alfie Moon's girlfriend in 2000. The couple went on to be one of soapland's most popular couples before leaving in 2005.

They returned to the show in 2010 for a further five years, while Jessie came back to Albert Square in 2018 alone to reprise her role and her character is now dating market stall holder Kush Kazemi.

Earlier this year it was reported Jessie was single after her two year relationship with Paul Keepin came to an end.

Now Read: Is EastEnders getting axed after 30 years? How the soap's TV schedule has changed