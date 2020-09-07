Who is the Love Island USA host? Meet Arielle Vandenberg

7 September 2020, 20:55

Arielle Vandenberg is the host of Love Island USA
Arielle Vandenberg is the host of Love Island USA. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg and does she have a boyfriend? Here’s what we know…

Love Island might not be making a comeback this year, but the US version of the show has already kicked off.

Taking place in a Las Vegas boutique hotel, due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s ‘islanders’ have created their own social bubble at Caesars’ The Cromwell.

But while we’ll be getting to know this year’s contestants very well, who is Love Island USA‘s presenter? Find out everything about Arielle Vandenberg.

Who is Arielle Vandenberg and how old is she?

Arielle Vandenberg is a 33-year-old American actress and model.

Arielle Vandenberg has presented Love Island USA since 2019
Arielle Vandenberg has presented Love Island USA since 2019. Picture: ITV

She has previously appeared in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami and comedy-drama Greek.

Other credits include How I Met Your Mother, as well as films The Ugly Truth, Nerve and Dog Days.

She bagged a presenting role at the MTV Video Music Awards 2015.

Arielle also appeared in the music video for Arctic Monkeys’ R U Mine? whilst dating frontman Alex Turner between 2011 and 2014.

Read More: Love Island USA: Meet the cast of the new series

Who is Arielle’s boyfriend?

Arielle is now engaged to comedian Matt Cutshall.

View this post on Instagram

Gosh I love you my BABBBBBIEEE!!!!!!

A post shared by Arielle Vandenberg (@arielle) on

In September last year, she shared a photo of Matt, 35, kissing her on the cheek as she flashed the huge ring.

She wrote: "MY FIANCE!!! You're the ONE. My one that makes me smile. My one that I trust with my whole heart.

"My one that makes me feel so loved and beautiful. My one that prays with me. My one that makes me feel safe. My one that I want forever. MY ONE THAT I LOVE. HUSBAND GOALS! I love you too enough my cutie!"

Matt shared the same photo with the words: "It's been quite the journey with you my sweetheart and I wouldn't have it any other way. You are perfect for me and I can't wait to spend forever with you. I LOVE YOU my best friend, my cutie, my almost wife!"

The couple were friends for a long time before revealing they were dating in 2017.

Now Read: EastEnders return: What happened in the last episode before lockdown?

