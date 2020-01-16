How much do Love Island stars get paid? Contestants surprising salaries revealed

16 January 2020, 13:41

The Love Island stars wages revealed
The Love Island stars wages revealed. Picture: ITV

Love Island wages: how much the contestants get paid for appearing on the ITV2 show.

The first ever winter series of Love Island is officially in full swing, and the ITV series is already delivering on the drama.

After the first recoupling, we had two bombshell twins enter the villa. And in last night's episode, Ollie Williams dramatically quit the show after revealing that he's still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

It is not yet known how long the new series will last, but the previous show was on for eight weeks.

Many people have been questioning, therefore, whether the contestants get paid for their stint on the show.

Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island stars are reportedly paid around £250 a week
Love Island stars are reportedly paid around £250 a week. Picture: ITV

How much will the winter Love Island contestants get paid?

Contestants reportedly get paid around £250 a week to appear on the show.

The Daily Star previously reported that this figure is to 'compensate' them for their time on the show. The fee will cover bills, rent and general costs back home while they are living in the villa.

How much is the Love Island 2020 prize money?

As with previous years, the prize money for the winning couple is £50,000. One of the winning pair is given the option to split or steal the money, but nobody has ever opted to steal.

The winning couple will received £50,000 in prize money
The winning couple will received £50,000 in prize money. Picture: ITV

How much will the Love Island stars earn after leaving the show?

Even if they don't win the £50,000 prize money, the contestants are still set to earn a healthy sum of money after leaving the villa through appearances and sponsorship deals.

A source previously told The Sun: "If they win, it could be £50,000 they leave with or £25,000 if they split the pot. Then they'll make loads off the back of magazine deals and sponsorship.

