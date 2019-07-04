AJ Pritchard issues harsh warning to brother Curtis as Love Island star’s relationship with Amy collapses

Curtis’ brother and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has issued a warning to his brother, offering his own opinion on the situation. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

AJ Pritchard has some advice for his brother Curtis after he comes clean to Amy about Jourdan.

Love Island’s recent recoupling sent shock waves through the villa as the girls returned from Casa Amor.

Amy Hart was ecstatic when she returned to the villa to find her “half boyfriend” Curtis had not recouple with someone new.

However, it was later that evening the professional dancer admitted to the air hostess that he had attempted to pursue things with new girl Jourdan, and even considered recoupling with her.

Following Amy’s heartbreak and the fall out from their conversation, Molly-Mae advised Curtis to give her some space.

AJ Pritchard has wanted brother Curtis to not give Amy space. Picture: Instagram/Aj Pritchard

Later, Curtis admits that he doesn’t want to give Amy space, desperate to make it up to her.

Now, Curtis’ brother and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has issued a warning to his brother, offering his own opinion on the situation.

Taking to Twitter, AJ simply wrote: “Don’t give Amy space Bro..”

Now, fans are longing for AJ to go into the villa to support his brother, with one commenting: “Can you just go in there and help him because I cried about three times in that episode at them both, I can’t take anymore of this.”

While many are angry at Curtis for hurting Amy, others have shown support for the Love Island star.

One person wrote: “My heart goes out to him, he was being truthful but it backfired.”

Am y was left heartbroken at Curtis' admission. Picture: ITV

Others have disagreed with AJ, saying that Curtis does need to give Amy her space.

One person commented: “Wrong, give her space to sort her head out! His needs are less than her’s right now!”

But what do you think Curtis should do? Give Amy her space or fight for her? Have your say in our poll.

