Love Island first look: Amy left hysterical as Curtis comes clean about Jourdan

Amy is left heartbroken by Curtis' news. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard are both left in tears following the latest recoupling in tonight’s episode.

Last night’s Love Island saw the girls and boys reunited in one of the most explosive recouplings of all time.

Curtis made the decision to stay coupled up with Amy – his “half girlfriend” – after being shot down by new girl Jourdan, who he said he wanted to recouple with.

Although Amy was ecstatic to see Curtis waiting for her on his own during the recoupling, he told her they needed to “talk” following the recoupling.

In tonight’s episode, the pair come face-to-face as Curtis comes clean about his affections towards Jourdan.

Curtis takes Amy to the snug to explain what happened. Picture: ITV

He tells Amy in the snug: “I felt everything with us was absolutely perfect and I could see a future then the new girls came into the villa…then I felt something and I didn’t know what. I pulled a girl for a chat, I spoke to her.”

He went on to explain to a shocked Amy: “This is the bit you’re going to find the hardest, and I am very, very sorry that I am going to have to say this but I will not lie to you.

“I did say ‘I like you, I think you are very attractive and good looking’ [to Jourdan] I spoke about you and said everything is perfect with you, everything’s great, I can see a future with you. I don’t understand why I’m feeling this for anyone else, I was contemplating asking you to be my girlfriend. Then I said I’m not over thinking anything anymore, I’m not going with my head and I feel something and I’m so confused and I don’t understand what it is.”

He then goes on to admit to Amy that he told Jourdan he wanted to pick her in the recoupling half an hour before Jourdan was picked by Danny.

“I said I would recouple with her and she said no basically,” he tells Amy.

Amy is left heartbroken as Curtis reveals the fancied Jourdan. Picture: ITV

Amy, obviously furious, replies: “So she said no, so you were like ‘Oh right then go back to Ames.’”

She goes on to tell him: “My whole life I’ve been looking for someone who accepts me for me and I truly thought I’d found that and I thought you’d found that in me… Where do I go from here?”

The couple talk again later, where Amy tells Curtis: “I was coming back to the Villa to tell you that I loved you.

“I’ve been away for four days and I come back to find out that you’ve been snogging other people and telling other people you fancy them, telling them you want to re-couple with them. You have zero respect for me to do that in front of my friends... I feel like I deserve better than to be basically cheated on.

“I never thought you’d do this to me, you’re the perfect man after all. You are not. You can sleep on the day bed again tonight.”

Meanwhile, Amber and Michael come face-to-face after he dumps her. Picture: ITV

Emotional in the Beach Hut, Amy cries as she says: “I thought I’d met my first love and the one and it turns out I haven’t.

“I’m someone’s back up plan yet again and he disrespected me in such a way. I wouldn’t have ever looked at anyone else.

“He was my future and now I have nothing and he’s taken that away from me.”

Meanwhile, Amber is still reeling from coming face-to-face with Michael, who decided to recouple with new girl Joanna.

Explaining himself around the fire pit, Michael says: “There were situations where I thought she wasn’t that into me… I hadn’t been staying true to myself, biting my tongue in situations I wouldn’t usually bite my tongue in and overlooking things I wouldn’t usually overlook.

Anna and Michael argue over his decision. Picture: ITV

“I’ve been through that situation before and that’s why things haven’t worked out, so why would I do it now?”

Later, Amber chooses to ignore Michael’s new girl Joanna.

Anna is left shocked at Michael’s decision, telling the other Islanders: “Michael is the last person I would have expected this from. This isn’t the Michael I know, this isn’t the Michael I left behind, I don’t know who this is.”

Later, Anna and Michael come head-to-head in a heated row where she says: “Who are you? You lead a girl on for four weeks saying ‘I like her so much, my head won’t be turned.’ You waited for another girl to come in to make it a thing, before we left it was fine.”

Amber is left in tears by Michael's decision. Picture: ITV

Michael snaps back: “When I said that, yes I did mean that. These little things that are overlooked where I bit my tongue are things that are massive to me.”

As the conversation grows more angry, Michael tells Anna: “I’m done with this conversation, you’ve acted like a child. I actually thought better of you.”

You can watch the aftermath of the recoupling on ITV2 tonight at 9PM.