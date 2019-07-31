Love Island winners Amber and Greg fly back to the UK together after becoming official

31 July 2019, 10:57 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 12:23

Amber and Greg were all smiles as they headed home from Mallorca
Amber and Greg were all smiles as they headed home from Mallorca. Picture: Instagram/Amber Gill/Greg O'Shea
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea are now exclusive.

Love Island 2019’s final saw Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea crowned this year’s winners, with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae coming in second place.

The couple looked over-the-moon when Caroline Flack announced them as the winners, and celebrated the news at the after party.

Now, the Love Island finalists are on their way home to the UK, including Amber and Greg, who recently made their romance official.

Amber and Greg have now become official
Amber and Greg have now become official. Picture: Instagram/Greg O'Shea
The couple scooped the £50,000 prize at the final
The couple scooped the £50,000 prize at the final. Picture: Instagram/Greg O'Shea

Talking to the Mirror after leaving the villa, Greg asked Amber if they are now official.

To this the beautician from Newcastle said: “I think that…yeah.”

Greg went on to say: “I don’t think it's in our nature to see other people.

Greg and Amber won Love Island, despite only being together for two weeks
Greg and Amber won Love Island, despite only being together for two weeks. Picture: Instagram/Amber Gill
The other Love Island finalists also travelled back to the UK with them
The other Love Island finalists also travelled back to the UK with them. Picture: Instagram/Greg O'Shea

“We’re both quite loyal and we’re really into each other at the moment even though it’s only early stages, so definitely we’re only seeing each other."

The couple looked very happy as they returned to their social media platforms, sharing clips from their journey home.

On Greg’s Instagram story, he held Amber close as they hugged for the camera as they walked onto their flight.

The previous night the pair shared a picture in bed together, with the caption: “Love Island… Completed it mate.”

