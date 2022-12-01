Love Island Australia 2022 cast: Who is Jessica Losurdo and where is she now?

1 December 2022, 09:38

Love Island's Jessica Losurdo is popular on the show
Love Island's Jessica Losurdo is popular on the show. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island Australia star Jessica Losurdo and what is her job? Here's what we know about the star...

**Warning Love Island Australia season 4 spoilers below**

Love Island Australia is back and better than ever, with a whole new bunch of stars hoping to find The One.

And this time around there is the extra special element of superfans, who can vote which couples they want to stay in the villa.

One woman who is hoping to win over these superfans is Jess, who joined the show right at the beginning.

But how old is Jess and what is she up to now? Here’s what we know…

Jessica was originally paired with Conor on Love Island
Jessica was originally paired with Conor on Love Island. Picture: Nine

How old is Jessica Losurdo and what is her job?

Jessica Losurdo was born in 1996, making her 26-years-old.

She was born in Western Sydney, Australia where she lives with her family, who are of Italian and Philippines heritage.

By profession, she is a risk analyst but Jessica is also a proud gamer who is more likely to be in front of the TV playing video games than in a nightclub.

Describing herself as ‘fiery’, Jessica says it how it is and is not afraid to speak her mind.

Jessica and Al are now coupled up on Love Island Australia 2022
Jessica and Al are now coupled up on Love Island Australia 2022. Picture: Nine

Who is Jessica Losurdo in a couple with now?

Jessica was originally paired up with Conor until he was dumped from the Island alongside Holly.

The pair got into a few arguments, with Conor later explaining that he was “never really comfortable with Jess”, that they “just weren’t suitable”.

“You don’t see much on the series but Holly and I were talking from day five or so,” he said.

Bombshell Al has gone on to couple up with Jess, despite forgetting her name while speed dating.

Jessica’s Instagram handle

Jessica’s Instagram account is @jessicalosurdo and she has almost 8,000 followers, but we’re sure this is going to shoot up over the next few weeks.

Before joining Love Island, the star shared plenty of photos with her friends and also a fair few bikini selfies.

