Love Island Australia season 2: Where is the cast now and what happened after the show?

See where the Love Island Australia cast is now. Picture: Instagram

Where is the cast of Love Island Australia season 2 now? Find out everything about Cartier, Adam, Jessie and Eoghan...

**Warning Love Island Australia season 2 spoilers below**

We might not have been able to watch the UK version last year, but ITV2 is treating us to the second series of Love Island Australia this Spring.

And while the series was originally filmed back in 2019, you can be sure it is full of all the drama, re-couplings and brutal dumpings you would expect.

So, as we get to know the contestants, let’s see what they are up to now…

Adam Farrugia

Adam enjoyed a romance with fellow Islander Cartier on the show.

But things didn’t work out and now he is seemingly loved up with new girlfriend Renee Skwierczynski.

Adam is now a social media influencer and regularly advertises products to his 254k followers.

Jessie Renée Wynter

Jessie caused waves in the Love Island Australia villa but managed to make it all the way to the final with Todd Elton.

But while the pair called it quits a few months after filming, it looks as though Jessie is well and truly living her best life.

The former banker is now a social media influencer and recently announced she had started working with a COVID response unit.

She appears to be single by the looks of her social media, but often shares photos hanging out with her family and friends.

Cartier Surjan

Cartier also made it to the Love Island Australia final with Matthew Zukowski.

These two didn’t go the distance and split shortly after the show, but she is still best friends with Jessie and the pair even have a joint Instagram account.

On a recent photo of the pair, Jessie wrote: “Didn’t come out with a boyfriend but came out with a best friend.”

Cartier has also changed her look multiple times since appearing on the show and even went blonde at one point, but she has now opted for a short brown style.

Matthew Zukowski

Matthew Zukowski is a model and social media influencer. Picture: Instagram

After splitting from Cartier, Matthew has now gone public with his reality star girlfriend Keira Maguire, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira recently revealed how they met one another, explaining: "We actually met out at a nightclub but we were filming on the same island at the same time.

“We were both filming love shows in Fiji at the same time. It was really weird.”

Matthew has gone back to modelling and is also a social media influencer, with almost 100k Instagram followers.

Cynthia Taylu

Cynthia didn’t find last love with Aaron Shaw and the pair called it quits shortly after they finished filming Love Island Australia.

Cynthia has gone back to modelling and also went on to launch her own blog, YouTube channel and podcast.

Vanessa Sierra Joli

During the four weeks in the Love Island villa, Vanessa dated Matt Zukowski, but it didn’t last.

In November 2019, the social media influencer announced her relationship with tennis pro Bernard Tomic.

Vanessa joined the content subscription service OnlyFans back in April 2020.

She also hit the headlines last year when she spoke openly about her mental health and revealed she had tried to commit suicide.

Cassie Lansdell

Cassie Lansdell is now a social media influencer. Picture: Instagram

Cassie had a fleeting romance with Luke Packham on the show, but they never managed to make it work on the outside world.

She is now very much loved up with boyfriend Will Mack after the pair started dating two years ago.

Like most of her Love Island co-stars, she is now also a social media influencer and has over 100k Instagram followers.

Gerard Majda

After leaving the show without a girlfriend, Gerard has continued with his personal training business on the outside world.

He is also loved up with his girlfriend and aspiring singer Bec Voysey after the pair went public back in January.

Sam Withers

After a tough time finding love on the show, Sam has gone back to his career as an international DJ.

The reality star is also a social media influencer and regular on Tik Tok.

Maurice Salib

Maurice hit the headlines during his time on Love Island after it was claimed he dumped his girlfriend to appear on the show, something which he denied.

The media-executive still runs his own company, but it is not clear whether he is single.

Eoghan Murphy

After his reality TV stint, Eoghan has also gone back to working in real estate.

He is also a social media influencer and often posts topless photos on his Instagram page.

Luke Packham

While Luke may have failed to find love with Cassie, he recently got engaged to his now fiancée Olivia.

He wrote on Instagram: "Took this girl diving today and popped the question at the bottom of the ocean! Was a moment I will remember forever. #engaged #wifetobe.”

Anna McEvoy

Love Island Australia's Anna McEvoy admitted her split from Josh Packham was 'tough'. Picture: Instagram

Anna was crowned the winner of Love Island Australia with boyfriend at the time, Josh.

Following the show, the pair moved in together in Melbourne, but they announced their split in November 2020.

Recently taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old thanked her fans for their supportive messages and admitted that the breakup has been difficult for her.

“It has been quite hard,” she said, before adding: “There's just a lot going on.”

Josh Packham

After splitting from Anna, Josh has moved out of their home and is currently quarantining in Darwin before he plans to return to Sydney.

He is also a social media influencer and spends his time advertising products to his followers on Instagram and attending events.