What channel is Love Island Australia season 3 on and how can I watch it?

Here's how you can watch Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV/Channel Nine/Instagram

By Heart reporter

When is Love Island Australia on and what days can I watch it?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island Australia is back on our screens to help us through what’s set to be a very cold winter.

This time around, a whole new bunch of Aussie singles have moved into a beautiful villa in a bid to found The One.

But what days is Love Island Australia on and what time can I watch it? Here’s what we know…

Love Island Australia season 3 is airing on ITVBe. Picture: ITV

What channel is Love Island Australia season 3 on?

You can watch Love Island Australia season 3 on ITVBe.

The third season officially kicked off in Australia on October 11, 2021, and finished on November 25.

But it is still being broadcast in the UK.

Sophie Monk is doing the hosting duties again, while Irish comedian Stephen Mullan is the voiceover.

What days is Love Island Australia on?

The show airs in the UK every weekday at 9pm.

The Love Island winners have already been crowned. Picture: ITV/Channel Nine

After the contestants entered the stunning villa, they were sent on a quest to find their perfect match in a bid to win the $50,000 AUD cash prize.

Who won Love Island Australia season 3?

The Love Island Australia 2021 winners were fan favourites Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis.

The lucky pair were crowned champions on November 25, beating fellow couples Chris Graudins and Zoe Clish and Jess Velkovski and Aaron Waters.

And just like that Tina and Mitch are named our #LoveIslandAU 2021 winners! 🥰🎊👩‍❤️‍👨 pic.twitter.com/rtQ2C3CosJ — Love Island Australia (@LoveIslandAU) November 24, 2021

Tina, 25, then had to choose whether to split the money, or keep it for herself, and of course she shared it.

Speaking about her win, she said: “​'I did not expect to meet someone so special or to make it through to the final – and with a boyfriend!

“But our connection was instant and I’m so grateful for the journey we’ve shared.

“I can’t wait for our future together and I’m very thankful to the Australian public for believing in us.”