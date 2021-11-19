Love Island Australia winners: Full list of champions from 2018 to 2021

19 November 2021, 12:27

See all the winners of Love Island Australia
See all the winners of Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Who wins Love Island 2021? Here's what we know about all the past champions...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island Australia is back on our screens, giving us some much needed winter sun.

And the likes of Aaron Waters and Taku Chimwaza are already causing plenty of drama.

But while we get to know a whole new bunch of singletons, let’s take a look at who has won every Love Island series so far…

Who won Love Island Australia 2018?

Tayla and Grant won Love Island 2018
Tayla and Grant won Love Island 2018. Picture: Channel Nine

Tayla Damir, 23, from Perth and 24-year-old Grant Crapp from Canberra were crowned the winners of Love Island Australia season one.

During the final, the final twist left Tayla with the $50,000 prize money, but she decided to share the cash with Grant.

She might have gone on to regret this after it was revealed Grant had a girlfriend on the outside world and the pair split after just two weeks.

Eden Dally and Erin Barnett from Melbourne came second but they split just a month after leaving the villa.

Amelia Plummer and Josh Moss came in third place after winning over the hearts of the nation in the last two weeks.

Who won Love Island Australia 2019?

Josh and Anna won Love Island 2019
Josh and Anna won Love Island 2019. Picture: Instagram

The second series of Love Island Australia was won by Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham.

The couple became firm favourites when they got together halfway through the show and made their relationship official just three days before the last show.

In the final, Anna and Josh were joined by couples Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw and Cartier Surjan.

After the show, Anna and Josh moved in together during the pandemic and shared loads of photos from their time in lockdown.

Unfortunately, in November 2020, the couple took to Instagram to announce their split after a year together.

Who won Love Island Australia 2021?

Do Tina and Mitch win Love Island 2021?
Do Tina and Mitch win Love Island 2021? Picture: Channel Nine

The third season of Love Island Australia premiered on the Nine Network in Australia on Monday, 11 October 2021.

The show hasn’t finished yet so the winner has not been announced, but Mitch and Tina have cemented themselves as firm favourites with viewers.

